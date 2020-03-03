Hillsborough coronavirus patient flew through Tampa International Airport, officials say

Nellie McDonald
TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County woman in her 20s who tested positive for the Coronavirus flew through Tampa International Airport.

According to Tampa International spokesperson Emily Nipps, the airport has stepped up their cleaning and sanitation efforts particularly around high-touch areas, and are placing extra hand sanitizer and signage throughout the facilities.

At this point, it is unclear how many people the woman may have come into contact with and Nipps did not state when the woman flew back into Tampa or if she showed any symptoms.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said the woman tested positive for COVID-19 after a recent trip to Northern Italy. Rivkees said she remains isolated at her home.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the woman had a roommate who is currently under self-isolation.

Twenty-three people have been tested so far in the state of Florida. An additional 184 people are being monitored.

