[hillsborough-county-commissioners-vote-to-decriminalize-tiny-amounts-of-cannabis]

HILLSBOROUGH, CO., Fla. (WFLA) – On Wednesday Hillsborough County Commissioners voted unanimously to decriminalize the possession of smaller amounts of marijuana.

The transfer is supported by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s business office is in entire help and will enforce the ordinance which will make modest amounts of cannabis possession a civil infraction,” reported Chronister as he tackled commissioners Wednesday morning.

There was small opposition to the prepare. Prolonged time anti-drug advocate Teresa Miller spoke to alert commissioners about the concept this will send out to teens.

“They’re hearing that it is safe, that it is harmless and it is helpful and practically nothing could be even further from the fact,” claimed Miller.

Commissioners voted seven to in favor of the ordinance that will make it a civil infraction for anybody identified with much less than 20 ounces of cannabis in their possession.

Hillsborough County Point out Attorney Andrew Warren says it will make it possible for his business office to emphasis on additional severe crimes.

“It’s genuinely preserving taxpayer means. I get requested all of the time, as a prosecutor, as a dad I’m considerably more concentrated on an individual with an illegal gun in their pocket than illegal medication in their pocket,” explained Warren.

In accordance to the sheriff’s workplace, an unique can get up to four civil citations before experiencing a felony demand for marijuana possession. Right after a 3rd citation, violators are required to attend drug screening, an training or therapy program.

