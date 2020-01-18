Hillsborough County man worried oak endangers homes, neighbors

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – A Riverview homeowner said he tried to get the county to remove a large and possibly unstable tree.

Jason Ellis is afraid that this oak will endanger his home, family and neighbors. Ellis said he called 8 On Your Side after months with small delays and a big mistake.

“My biggest concern is … it can fall in the end,” said Ellis.

In May, Ellis took pictures of the sidewalk that curved in front of his house near US 301 and Symmes Road.

A Hillsborough County spokesman told News Channel 8 that the problem was rooted in an oak tree.

At that time, the crews pruned the roots and reinstalled the sidewalk and driveway. Ellis said he had watched the entire process and was immediately concerned about the stability of the tree.

“The tree started to lean as they removed the roots,” he said.

As of that day, Ellis says he tried to remove the tree. He is not only worried that it will fall on a passerby, but also about the nearby water meter on the ground.

“The pipe could potentially snap and then we would have a leak,” he said.

Ellis said the process had caused a headache.

“I kept calling and all I would get is customer service management,” he said.

Crews came out this week, according to Ellis, but they removed another tree near his property. He called 8 On Your Side because he was frustrated and wanted a solution.

“I’m upset because I don’t think there were any real checks and balances,” he said.

A county spokesman examines how Ellis believes the tree removal process may have been messed up. Regardless of this, the district will have an arborist on site on Monday, who will examine the remaining tree and the potential danger.

Ellis said he just wanted the tree to be removed.

8 On Your Side will follow this story.

