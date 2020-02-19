[hillsborough-county-sheriff-in-washington-to-witness-trump-pardon-ex-nfl-operator-with-tampa-bay-ties]

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/WFLA) – President Donald Trump granted government clemency to previous San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo on Tuesday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister was there to celebrate along with some of the all-time NFL greats. San Francisco 49ers legends Jerry Rice and Ronnie Lott ended up amid the retired NFL stars who have been there to witness the second.

“He’s just been an amazing close friend, an unbelievable owner and we’ll often be indebted to him,” Lott stated.

“I idea my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did,” Rice included.

The president tweeted a picture of DeBartolo, his supporters and his spouse and children – together with Sheriff Chronister – at the White House. Sheriff Chronister is married to a single of DeBartolo’s daughters, who was also at the White Household for the occasion.

In 1998, DeBartolo pleaded guilty in a corruption and gambling fraud scandal involving former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards.

Billionaire DeBartolo never ever went to jail but he compensated a million-dollar great and the NFL pressured him to give up regulate of the 49ers.

The president can decide carte blanche to lawfully forgive any person for a federal criminal offense. In accordance to the Justice Division, President Trump has pardoned additional than a dozen individuals.

When asked if it anxious any of the gamers that so numerous of the pardons have absent to those who are wealthy or perfectly-related, Professional Soccer Corridor of Famer and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks experienced an response.

“That’s not about a standing in modern society. That is a status about someone that has a winning coronary heart and a want to give anything back again to somebody else,” Brooks stated.

Brooks did not participate in for DeBartolo but the two teamed up in 2005 to make Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School in Tampa.

Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown suggests that is how he wishes the general public to keep in mind DeBartolo – as a philanthropist, not a prison.

“Eddie DeBartolo is a excellent person. I’m below to support him and not have any anxiety,” he explained.

The NFL has now forgiven DeBartolo. He was elected to the NFL Corridor of Fame in 2016.

Newest FROM NEXSTAR DC BUREAU: