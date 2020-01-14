Hillsborough County’s father says that waste water has been left outside his home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side Investigates receives results for a Hillsborough County father after saying he spent weeks dealing with sewage waste outside his unit.

“The first time this happened was on October 26th,” said Logan Bashline. “We have to go through the droppings to get to the front door.”

Bashline lives with his 4-year-old son Wyatt in The Park on Lake Como. He loves many things alive in the complex, including the view of the pond in his back yard. However, Bashline is upset about the toilet paper mess in front of his unit.

He believes that wastewater poses a potential health risk to his son.

“You haven’t even put the cap on, I mean the hole is wide open right now,” said Bashline.

The father shared with 8 On Your Side pictures of the previous overflows. There have been three wastewater safeguards since October.

Despite his nerves, he called 8 On Your Side on the subject.

“I’m just a little nervous,” he said, “I don’t want letters on my door, I have a small child, so I don’t want evictions.”

8 Stop at the front desk to solve this problem. A manager spoke to our crew outside the camera.

We have been informed that another resident continues to wash diapers on the toilet, thereby securing them. Management has sent messages warning residents to stop.

8 On Your Side asked why the toilet paper chaos was left to linger. The manager said they were waiting for the sewage to dry out.

Bashline says he is not upset about the number of releases. Instead, he’s unhappy with how the cleanup is done each time.

“Obviously, repairs had to be done, and that’s expensive. But if it leaks, you do it right,” he said.

Bashline said 8 On Your Side that the chaos has been completely eliminated.

In the meantime, a manager said that for some reason, they would never take revenge on a local.

