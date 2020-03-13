Hillsborough elections supervisor: defending polling sites a “primary” issue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although coronavirus proceeds to terminate public situations by the dozens, a person huge event is nonetheless established for Tuesday: Florida’s presidential main.

Hillsborough County’s Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer suggests early voting numbers are up this yr in comparison to 2016, a statistic some may possibly locate surprisingly amid virus concerns.

Less remarkably, voting by mail numbers are also up, but Latimer isn’t geared up to say yet if which is connected to coronavirus.

Latimer tells 8 On Your Side his place of work is getting a variety of measures to safeguard voters.

Sanitizer and wipes are commonly available at each polling area with poll employees instructed to wipe down products commonly.

Two “pop-up” precincts are prepared to be deployed on Tuesday if essential. Much more than 50 more staffers are getting experienced as poll employees, completely ready to be reassigned if desired on Election Working day.

“People are heading to come out on election working day,” Latimer claimed. “We’re going to make absolutely sure they truly feel superior about this.”

Poll workers are encouraged to not appear in if they do not sense very well. Voters experience beneath the weather conditions have choices as well.

“Over-the-counter” vote by mail ballots can be picked up at one of the county’s 4 elections offices and then be returned “curbside” at the Elections Support Center on Election Day.

You can even designate someone to do it for you, by way of this affidavit.

“We surely want folks self-confident that they are in a healthy setting when they arrive in to vote,” Latimer included.

So considerably, Latimer suggests only two poll staff have excused by themselves from Election Day, not seeking to hazard the exposure to crowds.

Four polling destinations in Hillsborough have been reassigned due to the fact they were being formerly at nursing properties or assisted dwelling facilities that are now locked down, for every point out mandate. You can find your polling location below.