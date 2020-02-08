Hillsborough MPs locate missing and vulnerable man

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: Darian Cromartie has been found and is safe.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s MEPs need your help finding a missing and vulnerable Gibsonton man.

According to MPs, Darian Antonio Cromartie, 27, was last seen on January 31 at around 4:30 p.m. Cromartie left his home on Citrus Leaf Drive to go to the Gardenville Recreation Center on Symmes Road and never returned home.

Cromartie may have been seen on February 5 at Dollar General on 11507 US Highway 41 S. and is believed to be at risk due to his intellectual capacity.

Cromartie is described as 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Most recently, he was seen wearing a black sweatshirt, khaki jeans, and black military boots, possibly a black or blue mountain bike

“Our MPs are working diligently to follow the clues and locate Mr. Cromartie,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “If anyone knows where they are or believes they have seen them in the US Highway 41 S. area, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.”