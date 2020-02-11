Hilltop Hoods, Alison Wonderland, lead the Big Pineapple Music 2020 cast

Today (February 11th), Queensland’s Big Pineapple Music Festival presented its rich 2020 lineup, which is dominated by Australian musicians.

The bill is led by seasoned hip-hop group Hilltop Hoods, fresh from their The Great Expanse National Tour, and Sydney DJ Alison Wonderland for their only Australian show of the year. Brisbane singer Thelma Plum, the metalcore band The Amity Affliction, the rock outfit Dune Rats and the NME Awards 2020 nominee G Flip will join them.

The British singer and producer Example and the New Zealand rapper JessB appear internationally. Local newcomers such as Melbourne producer Roland Tings, rapper Kwame and punk outfit A Swayze & The Ghosts complete the offer. Check out the full Big Pineapple Music Festival lineup below.

The Big Pineapple Music Festival will return to Woombye, Queensland on May 30th and will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets for the annual festival, which has been taking place since 2013, will go on sale this Thursday (February 13) at 9 a.m.CEST. Visit the Big Pineapple Music Festival official website for more information.

In other festival news, Groovin The Moo released its full lineup yesterday (February 10). The festival, which takes place in six regional centers across Australia, will feature performances by NME Awards 2020 winners such as Mallrat and Tones And I, as well as the Sydney rockers Gang of Youths and sibling duo The Veronicas.