Hilltop reaches the fireworks factory

Photo: Jace Downs (AMC) TV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

After the first half of the season, when it seemed that the smoker was making progress, I watched the mid-season finale, insisting on time to reach the fireworks factory. Halfway through the first half of the year, the show finally agreed. Of course, all of the “Morning Star” was leading the factory, because everybody spoke in horrible tones, made meaningful speeches, and engaged in weapons assembling – all the usual hullabaloo. Then, as the episode ends, our heroes return to the reliability of Hilltop’s walls after being immersed in a flaming tree. Beta bullets send a fiery death fusillage into our lodging, effectively connecting all of our people to a rock and a rock. a dead place. Black points are increasingly good.

Knowledge of the rapidly approaching disaster helped make this part of the show more enjoyable than it used to be. Knowing that whispers were on the march to Hilltop added an appropriate amount of adrenaline to all the spectacular speeches and character voices that make it feel so fuzzy (as in other show episodes). As it turns out, there were some non-working sequences – the role that Alden protects Adam from the newly arrived (and old whispering) aunt Mary. But in general, this is a situation where the cast is in fact working in favor of the show: There is not enough time to sink into the melody, trying to enter a meaningful exchange for almost every character on the screen. Several conversations have gone through a welcoming point (Daryl and Ezekiel, Daryl and Judith), but Yumiko and Kelly have time to embrace it before the Resurrection goes on to show a very happy example.

So, after our first glimpses of whispers, Hilltop began a frenzied performance (and a scene where Negan Hilltop tried to convince Alpha to kill him) to end the war. As always, the scenes with Carol tend to get the best of them; Meeting Ezekiel in the bedroom definitely seemed like a “you will die anyway, so the last roll in the grass” scenario, and how much Daryl shed tears after convincing him, no matter what he did. he could never hate her.

Photo: Jace Downs (AMC)

But the highest point was Carol’s sitting with Lydia. As he did before, Cassady McClincy has proven that he can prevent Lydia and Henry from being torn to pieces, while Alpha’s daughter hates the building to give a solid rebuke to Carol’s hypothesis. . Both actors are good here, and the sharp, effective screenplay by Vivien Tse and Julia Ruchman offers more insights than the longer, more troubling moments of the other exchange. “I’m going to kill him,” Carol said. “It can’t save us,” Lydia firmly answers. “Then will you hate me?” Carol retorts. And Lydia, “I won’t think of you.” The former whisperer knows Carol a little better, seeing a kind of alien spirit inside her (and everyone says they are on their way to “feeling alone”) and showing them everything they need to illuminate both the back and forth characters. . without changing the alt text. Bravo, Walking Dead.

The more successful subplot that night was Eugene’s mysterious radio station (portmanteau pending patent) with mysterious Stephanie. The opening talk reveals some useful details (people see the satellite started this season, meaning they can’t be too far away), causing Eugene to make a mistake by acknowledging that they were in Virginia – agreeing and convincing everyone that he was the one who used the radio. was not very good. Cue Rosita’s confusion ends up being a good thing, because A) forces her frustrated friends to hang on to each other and B) to sing Eugene’s song, thus providing her with the much needed musical accompaniment, and Stephanie ‘ yi revives only to discover its location outside Charleston, West Virginia. Eugene offers to take a trip there to meet him within a week. Eugene has a good chance of surviving this struggle saved by plot mechanics!

Photo: Jace Downs (AMC)

So, with Rosita and Eugene (who offers her only a platonic kiss, only for the brave bachelor to give up on her new love for Stephanie), Daryl takes a few turns to cut ties. He made an agreement with Ezekiel to seize the ax, and if one were to die, the other would take the children to safety. If we deal with a member of a cast who recently concluded his contract with his cancer “if one of us dies,” the former King’s chances are worse than Eugene’s situation. He then met with Judith, warned her of the plan, and assured her that it was okay – in fact, it would have been a little strange if it hadn’t been. Gives him an attractive set up and then checks the “aww” box, along with pictures of his fallen characters (Glenn, Herschel, Jesus, etc.). Let the bloodshed begin.

Director Michael Satrazemis succeeds in delivering the spatial geography of the war, though the fight continues. A few cool effects (Eugene’s power cord) were removed soon enough, but there is no such thing as a live burn risk to increase the intensity. The show has featured a great show since its first appearance on Whisperers; Let everything that comes to you be true.

Critical observations

A little performance for those interested in Eugene and Stephanie, Iron Girl’s “When the Wild Wind Blows.”

In addition to getting satellite references, another challenge for the season opener was Aaron, who formed a shield against the troops. Indeed, Chekov’s zombie defense system.

I liked Eugene’s first words after talking to Rosita for days.

Likewise, Ezekiel’s first comment after Carol’s reunion was comic (“That was fun!”) And the answer he gave her that she would sleep with him all night would be: “Let’s die tonight?”

The trees that cross Oceanside make Daryl’s Negan with whispers. This should make them reunite more smoothly.

“It’s a struggle for our lives.” The Earl’s memories of the battles for Hilltop’s life seem to be short of danger.

(tags) Recap