Hilo man faces enhanced charges after COVID-19 emergency

A 35-year-old Hilo man has been charged with enhanced sanctions after police said he had robbed a Kurtistown home during Governor David Ige’s emergency proclamation for the coronavirus outbreak.

Sampson Davidson was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of burglary of a home during an emergency period, first-degree criminal property damage, two counts of burglary, and prohibited acts during an emergency management period. His bail was set at $ 162,000. He has a first court appearance in Hilo on Monday.

Theft of a home during an emergency period is a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $ 50,000 fine. The maximum charge for Davidson without the emergency period was a Class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $ 25,000 fine.

Police said Davidson’s truck was seen at the sale of a home that was being renovated Wednesday. When approached, Davidson fled in his truck, but a family member of the victim was able to get a look at it and his license plate, police said.

Davidson was later identified as the suspect and was located about 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police reminded the public that there are fine penalties for certain offenses during the COVID-19 emergency. This offense included theft, theft, criminal property damage, and theft.

