Him’s Ville Valo Is Back With ‘Gothica Fennica Vol. 1’ Ep

HIM mastermind Ville Valo has returned with what appears to be a solo project simply known as VV.

Valo has just unveiled a a few-song EP identified as “Gothica Fennica Vol. 1”. The effort, which bears a potent musical resemblance to HIM, functions the adhering to tracks: “Salute The Sanguine”, “Run Absent From The Sunshine” and “Saturnine Saturnalia”.

HIM finished a farewell tour in 2017, closing the ultimate chapter on the band’s 26-calendar year vocation.

Formed in 1991 by Valo, guitarist Mikko “Linde” Lindström and bassist Mikko “Migé” Paananen, HIM presented the earth a new acquire on the metal style, which became recognized as “really like metallic” (also the title of their fourth album).

HIM in 2015 parted strategies with its longtime drummer, Mika Kristian Karppinen (a.k.a. Gasoline Lipstick), and replaced him with Jukka “Kosmo” Kröger (formerly of HERRA YLPPÖ & IHMISET).

Previous yr, Valo teamed up with guitar legend Esa Pulliainen to history an album centered on tracks by the late, legendary Finnish singer Rauli “Badding” Somerjoki. The self-titled album by VILLE VALO & Agents was introduced in February 2019 and was adopted by a brief tour.



