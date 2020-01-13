Hinch, Luhnow fired at Astro’s robbery of shields

Photo: ABC 7

HOUSTON (AP) – Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were released Monday after the couple were released from major league baseball for theft during the Houston run to the 2017 World Series title and 2018 season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Monday as the discipline in the sport’s biggest scandal since the active ingredient Biogenesis was suspended in 2013, and stressed that current Boston manager Alex Cora – the Astros Bank trainer in 2017 – was equal or tougher is punished. According to Manfred, Cora developed the system for stealing signs used by Astros. The Red Sox are under investigation for theft of characters in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018 when the Red Sox won the World Series.

Houston was fined $ 5 million for stealing signs during the 2017 World Cup qualifiers and the 2018 season. The Astros lose their next two draft picks for the first and second round.

In addition, former Astros GM Brandon Taubman was banned from the World Series for his behavior during the AL Championship Series last year when his mundane remarks directed at female reporters led to his dismissal by Houston, who initially denied the incident and later apologized.

Manfred said owner Jim Crane was not aware of the theft of the shield. An hour after MLB announced its decision, Crane opened a press conference saying Hinch and Luhnow had been fired.

“We have to move forward with a clean board,” he said.

