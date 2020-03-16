Hindu Sangam: No temple yearly prayers, no team prayers, no ‘prasadam’ for devotees more than Covid-19 | Malaysia

In a statement right now, MHS said that temples would also not organise ubayams (thanksgiving prayers) and there would be no distinctive prayers throughout ‘Pradosham’ or ‘Durga Poojai’. — Photograph by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Hindu temples in the nation will have to postpone its temple yearly prayers or thiruvizha, and group prayers would not be permitted powerful tomorrow, the Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) mentioned.

In a statement now, MHS reported that temples would also not organise ubayams (thanksgiving prayers) and there would be no specific prayers through ‘Pradosham’ or ‘Durga Poojai’.

The previous is a exclusive prayer session for Lord Shiva, even though the latter is for the Mother Goddess. Both equally classes are ordinarily attended by several devotees.

“Theertham, vibuthi, kumkumam and chantanam will not be offered to devotees. Prasadam and all other food items will no lengthier be served to devotees,” the statement read through more.

The former products stated are generally applied on one’s forehead immediately after prayers, when prasadam are commonly food things supplied by the temple priest to devotees.

MHS also encouraged individuals aged 65 and over as very well as these encountering fever or flu-like signs and symptoms to refrain from viewing temples.

“Please cooperate and comply with the recommendations of the federal government, Health Ministry of Malaysia and Malaysia Hindu Sangam,” the statement go through.

Earlier, Key Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin introduced that Malaysia will be less than a nationwide movement handle get from this Wednesday (March 18) till March 31 thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak.

People seeing the dwell telecast of Primary Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement of a movement control buy owing to the Covid-19 pandemic in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2020. — Image by Miera Zulyana

The primary minister explained that the authorities has decided to employ a ‘restriction of motion order’ beneath the Avoidance and Handle of Infectious Health conditions Act 1988 and the Law enforcement Act 1967.

Muhyiddin claimed this usually means that all small business premises have to be shut down, other than for retailers these as supermarkets and grocery merchants promoting daily essentials.

He stated all federal government and personal premises would be closed during the movement handle order, except for critical products and services this sort of as utilities, telecommunications, transportation, banking, overall health, pharmacies, ports, airports, cleansing and food items materials.

Muhyiddin reported that the governing administration is informed of the difficulties and difficulties that will be confronted by Malaysians due to this conclusion, but pressured that it has to be taken in get to suppress the distribute of Covid-19 that could lead to fatalities.