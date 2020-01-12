Hingham boys hand Wareham first loss

Loading...

WAREHAM – Wareham played in several meetings on its way to its best start under fifth-year coach Steve Faniel.

But locked up in a new tight fight, Hingham made sure that the No. 18 Vikings did not get away from it intact.

Hingham handed Wareham his first loss of the season by ending the game with a 10-1 run to claim a 55-52 nonleague road victory on Sunday.

“We were going to take their punches and give it back and we did,” said Hingham coach Bob Kniffen. “But at the end we kept our calm, remained balanced and managed.”

Wareham (7-1), fueled by 11 second half points from Joey Silvia, took control with an 11-0 point lead in the middle of the fourth quarter, 51-45, but Hingham (7-3) had the final answer.

A few free throws from Jack McBride brought the Harborms in a run before Thomas Koenen scored to place Hingham in front, 52-51, with 1:01.

Koenen, who achieved half of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, ended by contacting another important bucket in the final seconds, as the senior forward along with McBride (12 points) were key contributors to the bank.

“Guys sitting on the couch certainly help us, especially in the light of such runs,” Kniffen said. “If we go to the bank, we will not let ourselves fall.”

Hingham endured a heart-beating series when Destine Haywood was fouled with a 3-pointer shoot with Wareham three down with 1.6 seconds to go, but the first free throw ended to end the threat.

After an eighth deficit in the second half, Hingham started the fourth quarter with a new critical run.

The Harborms, who only scored seven third quarter points, went after a 10-0 sprint over the first 2:09 of the last frame to take their biggest lead, 45-40.