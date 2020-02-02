Hingham edges Pope Francis, completing regular season sweep – Boston Herald

WEST SPRINGFIELD – If defeating St. John’s Prep early in the season was not enough for the Hingham boys’ hockey team to get serious consideration for the Super 8 tournament, Saturday’s performance against a near-tournament slot in Pope Francis would have must be.

In addition to a heavy and physical defensive effort that prevented the cardinals (7-4-2) from taking advantage of most of their chances of attack, Paul Forbes scored both of the only two goals the Harborms (9-4-3) would need care for a 2-1 non-league victory in the Olympia Ice Center. One of those goals came during a power play in the second period for a 2-0 lead, which was one of the four power play that allowed Hingham to control the puck most of the frame.

That second period turned out to be crucial for goalkeeper Theo Jacobs (17 saves), who could have used a break from the four shots of Pope Francis who rolled the net off the net. Cardinal goalkeeper Ben Zaranek (22 saves) also played well to throw 17 shots at goal in that second period, but it was not enough to defeat Jacobs and a solid defensive performance by Hingham.

Pope Francis played Brian Foley on the ice rink without head coach.

“We tried to be as physical as possible, and I think it helped us a lot,” said Tony Messina, head coach at Hingham. “We had the advantage in the powerplay and got it at our disposal a few times with our pre-check. You (the cardinals) cannot hold you, they come to you, heavy shift, whatever you do. But I thought we played well … it’s a huge win for us. ”

The first period did not see much benefit, as both lines of defense blocked firing streets before the puck could reach the net, with the exception of two shots of Pope Francis who went off the bar early and the pole. Zaranek is one of the more difficult goalkeepers to score, but Forbes found enough fortune to give his team a 1-0 lead by unintentionally dropping the defender’s puck in front of Zaranek.

An early 5-in-3 chance in the second period was lost to Hingham when the cardinals killed him despite a flood of shots on goal. At the next power play, however, Forbes forced a pope Francis defender off his feet with a fake before burying his shot for a 2-0 lead.

“(At the first goal) I actually tried to pass it on to my teammate and it shot the skate off the defender, bounced into the net,” Forbes said. “I was lucky with that.”

The cardinals responded within 30 seconds, when Connor Cognac found the back of the net to reduce the deficit to one. But that is all that Pope Francis would receive, especially with how the defense of Hingham responded to increased activity in his defense zone during much of the third period. While Pope Francis kept the puck on that side of the ice, the Harborms allowed only four shots on goal in the period to hold the win.

“I thought we were playing a very strong defensive game and that’s what you need to win tight matches,” said Messina. “Very happy with the way we moved the puck.”

If the win isn’t enough to push Hingham to the Super 8, it certainly has helped the confidence and the swagger in the dressing room to wear the Harborms for the rest of the season. Forbes even did his post-game interview in a fur coat that was given to the attacking player of the game, grinning ear-to-ear about such a big win.

“We watched this game all week,” he said. “Everyone was pumped up. Just playing for a public school against private schools is pretty great … and winning that game is just great for the implications of Super 8. ”