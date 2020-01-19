Hingham girls got ready for a long period

After surprising many with a run to the Div. 2 South Final a year ago, the basketball team for girls from Hingham seems ready to take the next step.

Accented by a loaded starting line-up with four years of varsity players Ryley Blasetti, Grace Bennis and Jess Johnson, the harbor women have come out of the gate and are rising with an 8-1 start, including 6-0 in the Patriot League game.

“From one perspective you can see that teams are definitely going to shoot harder for you based on where we were last year. We have noticed that, “said coach Hale Eugene Buczynski.” Conversely, we have been tested more in battle. We know what it takes to be successful. “

Hingham fell on Rockland with a point in the champions game of the Rockland Holiday Tournament for his only blemish of the season. Since then, however, Hingham has beaten everyone in his path. First, it got a touch of revenge by defending Div. 2 South champion Pembroke with 31 points. The Harborwomen then followed with a 25-point win over Marshfield before hitting the Patriot League Keenan enemy Plymouth North on the road.

Although Blasetti, Bennis and Johnson are at the core of Hingham’s success, important contributions come from elsewhere. Caroline Connelly came off the bank a year ago, but this season is central to the base. The junior forward is an average of 8.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Perry Blasetti completes the starting unit, which scores an average of 13 points per race.

“Jess, Riley and Grace have been with me for four years. They have been the basis for this year’s team, “said Buczynski. “They have been able to stretch how much we are willing to teach, because they are then teaching the underclass. Perry has lifted her game. Caroline Connelly has given us a boost. They all make it difficult for teams to concentrate.”

Boys basketball

While the season runs halfway, it will be Beverly boys team becomes one of the best contenders in Div. 2 North.

The Panthers have handled all tests with ease this season so far, with all but one of all eight double digit wins. One was an eye-opening 36-point battle of the top Northeastern Conference North Division enemy Gloucester. Coach Matt Karakoudas’ group is headed by a few recurring all-league players, Duncan Moreland and Jack Crowley. Moreland, a 6-foot-2 wing that is committed to UNH for football, has on average more than 20 points per game. In addition to the dynamic duo of Moreland and Crowley, senior point guard is Damian Bouras, as well as Justin DeLaCruz. First-year Rook Landman and Gabe Copeland have offered depth on duty.

“Duncan and Jack play exactly as we thought they would,” said Karakoudas. “They are the anchors of the team. Then we have a good mix of emerging players around them.”

Beverly will have the opportunity to demonstrate his ability on January 25 when the Div. 1 northern contender Lowell.

“I am very happy with where we are,” said Karakoudas. “We play a lot of young boys and know that we can still be better. Play Lowell and then No. 1 Lynn English, we will discover ourselves. “

On January 26, the MLK Invitational – presented by Boston Public Schools and Northeastern University city and community engagement – will take place at Cabot Gymnasium. The day will include six games with the best teams in Boston playing premiere teams from across the state.

“This has become the premiere basketball event at high school in Massachusetts and highlights the best teams in Boston every year,” said MLK Invitational founder Billy Sittig.

The day starts with a few girl games with defensive Div. 1 state champion Braintree take Fenway (in the afternoon) before the remaining statewide contender cathedral Plays Latin Academy (1:45 am). The three boy games are also indispensable Whitman-Hanson vs. Charlestown (3.30 p.m.) Lowell vs. Catholic Memorial (5.15 p.m.), and BC High vs. TechBoston (7 p.m.) all on the holder.