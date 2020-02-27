hingham-stuns-no.-1-hpna-in-division-one-women-hockey-event

HAVERHILL – It’s fitting that the major Division I MIAA Ladies Hockey Tournament industry there has ever been because 2007 or most likely ever – 32 teams – would start with 1 of the largest upsets there has ever been.

Freshman Piper Jordan scored the game-winner 1: 54 into overtime to give No. 32 Hingham (10-11) the five-4 defeat of earlier undefeated No. 1 Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (HPNA) (18-one-two) in the very first round of the playoffs at Haverhill’s Veterans Memorial Skating Arena.

“It is so pleasant to have all of our tough get the job done occur alongside one another,” reported Harborwomen sophomore ahead Kathryn Karo, who scored two aims in the victory. “No one imagined we could gain that recreation, and we did.”

Hingham and HPNA matched each individual other’s depth off the opening faceoff, seeking additional like teams inside a seed of every other and much less than teams 31 seeds aside. The Harborwomen struck to start with when Lilly Thurn scored with helpers from Coco Hernberg and Cece DelRosso a minor underneath six minutes into the activity.

5 minutes later on, HPNA would tie the activity. Kaitlyn Bush experienced a stellar chance following some fantastic stickwork in the Hingham zone, but skipped. HPNA stored possession and Eliana Kane evened the rating for HPNA with her 17th purpose of the time, thanks to a pass from Sara Whitlock.

Ryan Maguire gave the Harborwomen the guide once more a moment later. Rushing up ice, her tricky slapper bounced into the internet to place them up two-1. But that would not past extensive. With one: 16 still left in the to start with period of time, HPNA superstar Hannah Keating picked up a rebound from a Jenny Hubbard conserve and discovered herself streaming up ice on a breakaway. Her shot was prosperous and the activity was knotted at two.

HPNA went on the very first power perform of the sport with just 16 seconds still left in the initial time period, and Kane identified herself with a quality-A opportunity on web proper before intermission. Her shot rang off the target article and bounced into the internet, putting HPNA up three-two at the to start with crack.

Hingham goaltender Taylor Moynihan created 3 speedy saves to begin off the 2nd time period. Karo’s initial bid to tie the sport came at the 8: 21 mark, when her shot was stuffed by Hubbard. Immediately after back and forth enjoy, Karo found herself a different prospect, and this time her shot broke through traffic in entrance of the internet and created its way in, tying the video game for the Harborwomen at 3.

Keating’s pace and talent would not enable Hingham to rejoice. Thirteen seconds afterwards, she slid the puck in the ideal corner of the web to give HPNA the 4-three guide at the next intermission.

Three minutes into the 3rd time period, HPNA went on their second energy play, but it would be Hingham that would come across it prosperous. Karo’s shorthanded slapper tied the activity at 4. Moynihan made six of her 23 complete saves on excellent HPNA possibilities in the closing minutes of regulation, and the activity went into time beyond regulation.



The 1st minute of four-on-four time beyond regulation was evenly skated, but quickly Hingham observed on their own on major of the HPNA net. Jordan angled the puck just suitable and scooted it into the web for the unassisted match-winning purpose one: 54 into the additional frame.

“I just ran onto the ice,” claimed Karo of the activity-winning tally. “I was considering, ‘There is no way this is occurring. We’re the 32 seed and we just defeat the variety one seed.”

For HPNA head mentor Gary Kane, it was a gorgeous end to the most effective season in the co-op’s history. “Before the sport, we informed the young ones the normal season is more than. We’re –. They actually bought into that. But we played a crew like Hingham. How are they the 32nd crew in the point out? They have fantastic players, good coaches. We had our times, but we just could not get in excess of some of all those alterations of tempo in the video game, in which we would score, but they would arrive proper again and score once more.”