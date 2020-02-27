Hingham stuns No. one HPNA in Div. one ladies hockey opener

HAVERHILL – It’s fitting that the most significant Division I MIAA Girls Hockey Event area there has ever been given that 2007 or perhaps ever – 32 groups – would start with a person of the major upsets there has at any time been.

Freshman Piper Jordan scored the match-winner 1: 54 into additional time to give No. 32 Hingham (10-11) the 5-4 defeat of previously undefeated No. one Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (HPNA) (18-1-2) in the 1st round of the playoffs at Haverhill’s Veterans Memorial Skating Arena.

“It is so wonderful to have all of our challenging perform appear with each other,” mentioned Harborwomen sophomore forward Kathryn Karo, who scored two ambitions in the victory. “No 1 assumed we could win that video game, and we did.”

Hingham and HPNA matched just about every other’s intensity off the opening faceoff, seeking much more like teams in a seed of each individual other and considerably less than groups 31 seeds aside. The Harborwomen struck very first when Lilly Thurn scored with helpers from Coco Hernberg and Cece DelRosso a small under six minutes into the match.

5 minutes later on, HPNA would tie the game. Kaitlyn Bush had a stellar probability soon after some fantastic stickwork in the Hingham zone, but skipped. HPNA stored possession and Eliana Kane evened the rating for HPNA with her 17th purpose of the year, thanks to a pass from Sara Whitlock.

Ryan Maguire gave the Harborwomen the direct yet again a minute afterwards. Dashing up ice, her challenging slapper bounced into the net to place them up 2-one. But that wouldn’t last extensive. With one: 16 still left in the initially interval, HPNA celebrity Hannah Keating picked up a rebound from a Jenny Hubbard save and uncovered herself streaming up ice on a breakaway. Her shot was thriving and the sport was knotted at two.

HPNA went on the 1st ability play of the game with just 16 seconds left in the initially period of time, and Kane located herself with a grade-A probability on net right in advance of intermission. Her shot rang off the purpose publish and bounced into the net, placing HPNA up three-2 at the to start with crack.

Hingham goaltender Taylor Moynihan made 3 swift saves to start off the 2nd time period. Karo’s initial bid to tie the video game came at the eight: 21 mark, when her shot was stuffed by Hubbard. Just after again and forth play, Karo located herself a further opportunity, and this time her shot broke by means of traffic in front of the web and created its way in, tying the video game for the Harborwomen at a few.

Keating’s velocity and skill wouldn’t allow for Hingham to celebrate. 13 seconds later on, she slid the puck in the correct corner of the net to give HPNA the four-three guide at the second intermission.

3 minutes into the 3rd time period, HPNA went on their next electrical power engage in, but it would be Hingham that would discover it effective. Karo’s shorthanded slapper tied the recreation at four. Moynihan built 6 of her 23 full saves on terrific HPNA possibilities in the closing minutes of regulation, and the match went into overtime.



The 1st moment of 4-on-four additional time was evenly skated, but shortly Hingham discovered themselves on best of the HPNA web. Jordan angled the puck just appropriate and scooted it into the web for the unassisted game-profitable intention 1: 54 into the added frame.

“I just ran on to the ice,” said Karo of the video game-successful tally. “I was wondering, ‘There is no way this is taking place. We’re the 32 seed and we just defeat the range 1 seed.”

For HPNA head coach Gary Kane, it was a beautiful finish to the most effective time in the co-op’s historical past. “Before the activity, we informed the young children the common year is in excess of. We’re –. They genuinely acquired into that. But we performed a staff like Hingham. How are they the 32nd workforce in the state? They have wonderful gamers, good coaches. We experienced our times, but we just could not get above some of all those improvements of speed in the recreation, the place we would score, but they would arrive suitable again and rating all over again.”