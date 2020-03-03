hingham-upsets-norwood-in-division-two-south-girls-tourney

TAUNTON — No staff experienced figured out a way to solve the vaunted protection of Norwood this time.

That was until finally Monday, when senior guards Grace Bennis and Ryley Blasetti cracked the code for No. 4 Hingham.

Prime-seeded Norwood authorized a time-substantial in points as Bennis topped all scorers with 23 details and Blasetti included 15 points to spark the Harborwomen to a 62-57 victory in the Division two South semifinals at the Rabouin Area Property.

“We knew if we fought difficult we would be in a position to get baskets,” stated Bennis as she strike 5 of Hingham’s 9 3-tips. “We just stayed client and self-assured in ourselves.”

Even though Blasetti exploded early, scoring all of her details in the initial quarter, it was Bennis who came up with the major baskets in the next 50 percent to progress Hingham (20-three) to the South ultimate versus Foxboro.

Bennis scored 11 factors in the 3rd quarter and Blasetti’s young sister, Perry, sank two 3-ideas in the frame as perfectly to acquire a 52-43 guide into the remaining stanza.

“We ride the incredibly hot hand and Ryley did a fantastic job to start out the game off,” explained Hingham coach Eugene Buczynski stated. “When we misplaced two of our starters to foul issues, we experienced to dig a tiny further and which is when other persons stage up.”

A putback and a pair of cost-free throws from Caroline Connelly prolonged the Harborwomen’s direct to 60-47 with 4: 08 remaining just before Norwood (21-2), which experienced its 20-recreation profitable streak snapped, roared back.

Alison Giambanco (14 details) sandwiched a bucket all around a pair of three-ideas from Ally Steeves, who scored 14 factors off the bench and her second trey of the stanza introduced the Mustangs inside 60-57 with 1: 23 left.

But Norwood could not get its initial lead as Bennis drove for a basket with 18 seconds remaining to hold off the Mustangs and give Hingham the possibility to avenge previous year’s South closing defeat.

“These ladies simply cannot be denied. They won’t be denied,” Buczynski mentioned. “That’s genuinely something they’ve prided themselves on.”