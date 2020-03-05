hino-crimson-dolphins’-joel-everson-arrested-on-suspicion-of-drug-use

A participant for Japan Major League club Hino Crimson Dolphins has been arrested on suspicion of illegal drug use, the Japan Rugby Football Union reported Thursday.

According to the club, which has announced the indefinite suspension of all team functions, the arrested participant is 29-year-previous New Zealander Joel Everson, who has invested time with provincial sides Canterbury and Southland in his house state.

His arrest follows the conviction last summer time of two players from Best League club Toyota Verblitz for unlawful drug possession.

“I am extremely sorry the Japan Rugby Top League Hino Red Dolphins participant has been arrested for allegedly applying unlawful medicines,” JRFU President Shigetaka Mori mentioned.

“We have an integrity officer to choose demand of compliance amid the 16 Prime League groups and offer with issues of integrity. We have communicated the great importance of compliance, but regret such a issue has occurred yet again.”

The Major League has not performed any video games because Feb. 23 as the league briefly shut down to aid combat the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak.