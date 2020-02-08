Hintermann Husker has a question mark after veteran Mills, but Frost likes the young options from NU | National sport

When Scott Frost spoke on radio on Wednesday night about his 2020 crime and a host of other issues, perhaps nothing more came out than what he said about a pair of incoming broad-based receivers – Omar Manning and Zavier Betts.

“To be honest, I’ve never had people who looked like these two in my coaching career,” said Frost in an interview on the radio show “Husker Sports Nightly”. “Both guys have NFL bodies and I think Omar looks like a Sunday man at the moment. It’s up to us as coaches to make sure they play like that.”

Just as interesting, however, is what Frost said about the Huskers backcourt for the coming season.

Just look at the running back depth table to see that there are question marks behind Senior Dedrick Mills.

Mills got better when the season started in his first year at NU as a junior college transfer and ended the season with 745 yards (5.2 per carry) and 10 touchdowns.

His 143 attempts were unique to second quarterback Adrian Martinez. The next two afterwards? Freshman Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (88) and Sophomore with Maurice Washington (50). This is where it gets interesting for the Huskers.

Robinson was ready to run back and forth between the duels, but Nebraska doesn’t want him to limit himself to starting on the field at all. Frost and his company would prefer to use him in a variety of ways and find ways to get the ball into space. Washington was of course released from the team in January.

Junior Jaylin Bradley made the switch, the lead walk-in Wyatt Mazour graduated, and so on.

“We were skinny when we got here (in December 2017) and then a few unfortunate things happened and now we’re skinny again,” said Frost. “I feel great when Mills comes back and then Rahmir Johnson did some really good things at the end of the year and obviously has the speed we are looking for.”

Behind Mills for a scholarship are the red shirt newcomers Rahmir Johnson (21 for 64 yards and a touchdown) and Ronald Thompkins as well as the newcomers Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott.

Johnson will have every chance to become NUs number 2 behind Mills after four games and red shirting last fall, but there will also be some newcomers in the mix.

“Sevion is a child I just love,” said Frost. “I think he has the chance to be completely back for us. Marvin fits in perfectly with our offensive and I think he will be physically ready to get help so we have to rely on some young children. “

Thompkins has suffered several knee injuries since high school. His health remains unclear, and the two new arrivals will not arrive until summer.

Nebraska also has two new players in Alante Brown and William Nixon who want to play a versatile, versatile role like Robinson, and both have off-field experience.

Frost said that Brown, who played as a quarterback at Simeon High in Chicago before playing more of a backfield role at St. Thomas More in Connecticut in 2019, can be a combination of running back and receiver for NU. Nixon mainly played as a junior at Midway High in Waco, Texas, as a receiver, but switched to running back at the beginning of his senior season and collected 1,837 rushing yards (plus 250 receptions) and 29 touchdowns in total.

“They said that if I work hard enough to get the game book and everything down, I can make a big impact early on,” Nixon told Journal Star recently. “I just have to keep working hard and nothing is ever guaranteed, but as long as I work hard and I am a great team player on and off the field, I feel like I can do great things in Nebraska.”

Brown has the advantage of being the only newcomer among all of Nebraska’s backs and receivers in the 2020 class. Therefore, he goes through the winter conditioning and will have a spring ball to fight for the early season.

“I’m really a multi-purpose man, so I’m no longer running to the inner receiver, but to the outer receiver,” Brown told BTN when he signed with the Huskers. “If I am not running back, I am with the recipient and if I am not with the recipient I am going back. These are the things that I enjoy doing.”

In one way or another, it will be a young backfield for Nebraska in 2020, even though the Huskers are trying to add a graduate transfer to the mix as well.

“We’re starting to get the kind of weapons that this offense needs,” said Frost.