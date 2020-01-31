Hip replacement operation for columnist Neil Steinberg a smooth ride

“Another of those shortened weeks,” said Sam, a friendly Metra conductor at 6:26, when asked how he was doing.

“Exactly!” Enthusiastic, pleased with his unintended ambiguous.

He meant that New Year’s midweek, such as Christmas, would break his December schedule. I thought about why I was on an early train: going to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be cut open the second time in six months.

“Chopped up” is not a polite description of the surgical process, ignoring the years of difficult training that doctors are going through, the great skill and care they exhibit. Sorry about that. But humor is essential for enduring even a fairly simple operation, such as replacing my arthritic hip with an artificial one. In the weeks prior to the event, I developed a pattern to explain to friends and, more importantly, to convince myself how easy hip surgery is.

“The thing is very fast,” I would say. “You walk to the hospital, stop at a mark on the aisle floor. A medical team rushes outside, such as a pit crew at the Indy 500 changing a tire. One pulls your pants down, the other wipes the affected area with Bactin. In the meantime, the surgeon comes along, takes out a knife, makes a few Hibachi chef cutting moves – shwick, shwick, shwick – your old hip glistens on a metal tray and the new one is beaten. Put on the pants, the surgeon blows at his fingertips and walks in one direction while you cheerfully walk away in the other. “

The reality was a bit more complicated. In North West we got a number on a map that my wife put away.

“944091!” A compact young woman in green scrub announced. My wife fumbled in her bag, but the card briefly avoided her fingers and asked the woman for “Steinberg!” To call.

We came on, chatting apologies. She marched us into a room, ordered me to undress, followed by more instructions, with the appearance of a drama student in an acting class challenged to express contempt through a series of ordinary commands: “Take off your clothes.” this bag. “Put this under your tongue” and stuff. My wife and I exchanged a glance. Perhaps we had chosen the wrong day to do this.

“Not yet!” Said the woman. Neither my wife nor I could later remember what I had started doing. But we remembered that sentence, sounding like a shot.

End of a long service, I thought, trying to be generous.

“Do you have a power of attorney or do you make your own decisions?” She snarled at me. I pleaded at my wife.

“He makes his own decisions,” she said.

It took me years to decide to have the operation. My hip started to hurt at least five years ago. I would take a rubber ball on air travel to stop under my right hip to relieve pressure and then while driving. In the fall of 2018 I went to orthopedic surgeons. They said the same thing: wait because an artificial hip only lasts so long and you no longer have to do this when you are 75.

Dr. Kevin Hardt, who did the hip replacement surgery. Northwestern medicine

Turns out that’s not true, not according to the surgeon I finally selected, Dr. Kevin Hardt. I found him because I had a complex spinal surgery in July. At first I thought, for a dime, for a dollar. The hip would be simple in comparison. Secondly, I had a spinal surgeon, Dr. Alpesh Patel, whom I knew and trusted, so I asked him to recommend someone. He served Hardt.

During our first consultation, Hardt said that the hips introduced in 2000 were considerably better than before. So the replacement should last until my body fails. I had hoped for nothing for years. Still, I was worried about jumping over the gun and whether I should continue to ignore the hip, which didn’t hurt so much now that I used a stick …

He reassured me that I was not premature.

“Yours is the worst hip I’m going to see today,” said Hardt.

On the day of the operation, after the brutal woman had left the scrub, things immediately improved. An anesthetist carefully explained that I had two options: local or general anesthesia. The first – actually a spine, such as what is given to women before giving birth – has the better outcome. But some people are so scared that they opt for general anesthesia, which works less well and is more dangerous.

“Well, I’m scared to death of someone,” I said exaggerated. “But I also trust your judgment. And if the spine works better, let’s go for it. ”

I try to flatter the professionalism of doctors. They like that. And never try to betray any kind of medical knowledge yourself. They don’t like that.

Someone wiped a very cold liquid on my lower back. I woke up in recovery and felt extremely happy.

The part that I missed was where I was rolled into a surgical theater, and Hardt performed a proper total hip proplasty – a hip prosthesis, one of more than 300,000 done in the United States last year. While hair-metal music from the 80s blared – Def Leppard, Motley Crue – he made a three-inch incision in my right hip, on which he had previously signed his initials in pen to reduce the chance of taking the wrong one. He pushed aside the thick muscles of my thigh. The doctors removed the joint ball from his hip cup and then took an oscillating Stryker saw, Harden the ball-shaped head off my thigh.

Hardt then used a rotating reamer – which he described as a “powerful cheese grater” – to remove the cartilage from the bowl and make a 55 mm hole into which a 56 mm artificial bowl can be inserted. Wedging is an important technique for hip replacements. Some surgeons only rely on a snug fit, but Hardt has inserted two screws to be safe.

After you have chiseled a hole in the top of the leg bone, you simply jam in one of these Echo Bi-Metric Microplasty Hip Stem tools. Zimmer Biomet

Then, on top of my leg. He cleared a hole and got stuck in an Echo Bi-Metric Microplasty Hip Voice, size 13 – mid-ton. Due to the porous surface, the bone can grow into it quickly. Sometimes, in older patients suffering from osteoporosis, the doctor has to make a larger hole and insert the titanium stem instead of tightly clamping it and counting on cement to hold it in place. Not necessary in my case; my bones “are like rock,” Hardt said later – thank you, Bialystok – and drove it in with a smashing, medical-speaking for a hammer.

The operation was simple (for me; I can’t speak for Hardt). The following week was difficult. Two hours after I woke up, a physical therapist walked me around with a walker. The next day, a friendly young man, Chris, made sure I could put on my clothes and use the bathroom, after which the hospital fired me – after a night in the hospital. In 2000 the average stay was five days.

There was a lot of information, some of which were contradictory. Before I was released, a nurse put me down and took the eight medicines I had to take. It would contain three narcotic hydromorphone tablets as a ‘rescue’ in my supply, in case the pain would become overwhelming.

When I got home and looked in the bottle, I saw that they had given me 42 hydromorphone tablets. There was also something unexpected – Lovenox, a blood thinner (clots are a concern, just like an infection). I had to inject this into my stomach every day for a week. The needle didn’t hurt; it was very thin. But putting it in was a psychological obstacle. The trick is not to think about it. Just empty your mind and do it.

The first week the leg was swollen and often hurt. Four days after I returned home, I spent time by finally reading the eight-page “Visit Summary”. The first page contained the sentence: “The first 7 days after you left the hospital, it is crucial that you raise your leg 4 times a day for 1 hour each time above your heart level. The bold portion was actually underlined. Now they tell me. I thought I hadn’t done that at all.

I considered contacting the doctor – that word “critical” was worrying. What would happen? Could the hip just fall out? But Hardt had not given me human contact. I had no direct way to ask and I was not confident that the electronic portal that Northwestern is so proud of would actually produce an answer before I would do the samba again. So I ignored the instruction and can now say that if by “critical“They meant” fully optional, “then they were on the right track. Or maybe I just got lucky.

A week after returning home I threw the drugs. Ten days and I went into town with my son for dinner, using a cane. After two weeks I felt the column writing circuit buzzing in my brain and told my bosses that I was ready to come back.

After four weeks, last Monday, I went swimming in the YMCA for the first time since the operation. 40 minutes long. I used to feel the deteriorating hip bark on every flutter staircase.

Now it feels great.