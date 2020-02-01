CINCINNATI (AP) – Bettors looking to take advantage of Sunday’s Super Bowl winner selection may (or may not) want to think about the choices made by Fiona, the hippopotamus swarm at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden ,

On Thursday, the zookeepers presented two “enrichment toys” with the logos of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. While the plan was for Fiona to nip an item to indicate her choice, she instead decided to lose her green lunch on the Chiefs item, reports WLWT-TV.

The premature birth of Fiona three years ago attracted international attention. Since then, it has grown to 1,200 pounds (544 kilograms), roughly the weight of four NFL offensive linemen. It’s the third year she’s hindered the Super Bowl by properly selecting the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the New England Patriots in 2018, but lacking on the Los Angeles Rams to patriots in 2019 disturb.

Fiona celebrated her third birthday on January 24th. It weighed only 13.2 kilograms at birth, 11.3 kilograms less than the lowest determined birth weight of its species.

It is unclear whether Fiona knew what Sunday’s game was about. The chiefs are preferred by a point.

