hippopotamus-wanders-as-a-result-of-south-africa-fuel-station

Folks failed to have to go far in South Africa to experience like they had been on safari.

A hippopotamus was caught on movie getting a stroll in close proximity to a fuel station in St. Lucia on Sunday. St Lucia lies at the edge of the large iSimangaliso Wetland Park, house to a big inhabitants of hippos.

Marie Stubbe was stopped across the avenue when the hippo wandered upon the forecourt of the Engen gasoline station.

The hippo returned back again to Lake St. Lucia “soon after grazing about town,” in accordance to a Fb put up by the Alright Categorical grocery store at the station.

Stubbe said it is widespread for hippos to appear out of the lake soon after sunset to graze.