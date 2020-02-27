hippopotamus-wanders-by-means-of-st.-lucia-fuel-station

People failed to have to go considerably in South Africa to experience like they have been on safari.

A hippopotamus was caught on video taking a stroll around a gas station in St. Lucia on Sunday.

Marie Stubbe was stopped throughout the avenue when the hippo wandered on the forecourt of the Engen gasoline station.

The hippo returned back to Lake St. Lucia “soon after grazing all around town,” according to a Fb put up by the Okay Convey grocery keep at the station.

Stubbe claimed the business enterprise is near wetlands. She explained it is frequent for hippos to occur out of the lake immediately after sunset to graze.