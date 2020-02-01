Hippos from Pablo Escobar threaten Colombian environment

Colombian ecosystems are under siege from a growing hippopotamus population.

In his heyday as a drug handler, Pablo Escobar used to buy exotic animals. Unfortunately for the citizens of Colombia, the 4 hippos that were part of his collection migrated to the larger ecosystem after the fall of Escobar. Why is this a cause for concern? While hippos can look likeable and gentle from a distance, they are actually one of the most terrifying mammals out there.

This is what a hippo skull looks like. You will notice that this image can easily be used as a dragon’s head or as heavy metal cover art, unlike the model for cute animated creatures or popular children’s games. According to a BBC report, hippos in Africa kill 500 people annually, making them the most dangerous large-scale mammal in the world.

After reproduction, the original 4 Escobar hippos have now turned 80. You can probably find out why the citizens of Colombia are not enthusiastic about it.

A new CNET report examines the full environmental impact of these 80 hippos. Aside from the obvious danger that giant, potentially deadly animals lurk in the wild, the presence of the creatures has other adverse environmental effects:

It turns out that the hippopotamus fertilizes harmful algae and bacteria. According to the study, this can lead to problematic algal blooms that resemble the red tides and cause diseases in humans and animals.

Given that the population has already grown, it is not difficult to expect the number of hippos to increase further in the future – which can lead to further environmental damage. It is a worrying situation on several levels.

