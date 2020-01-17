Hires John DeFilippo as a new QB coach and promotes Ragone as coordinator of the passing game National sport

John DeFilippo will be part of Matt Nagy’s new team at Bears under new coordinator Bill Lazor and new passing game coordinator Dave Ragone, formerly Chicago QB trainer. 41-year-old Filippo, who surprisingly separated from the Jacksonville Jaguars as an offensive coordinator on Monday, was among the finalists on GM Ryan Paces head coaching search two offseasons ago, which ended with Nagy’s hiring.

DeFillipo’s Jaguars offensive was only 20th in mileage, but he oversaw the development of the sixth round surprise that QB Gardner Minshew launched, the “Wally Pipped” logo and Super Bowl LII champion Nick Foles on the Way to set franchise rookie records for shipyards (3,271) and touchdowns (21) in just 12 starts, including an NFL rookie high with six wins.

It was DeFilippo’s work with Foles and then rookie Carson Wentz as Eagles QB coach during their Super Bowl run two years ago that made him the coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. But he was shockingly fired only 13 games in Mike Zimmer’s 2018 campaign because of the philosophical differences, mainly because of the head coach’s desire to lead football more and more successfully than DeFillipo coordinated.

The arrival of DeFillipo and Lazor, who left the NFL last season after spending three years with the Cincinnati Bengals, also means a promotion for Ragone. The Bears’ longest offensive assistant was hired by former Bears coach John Fox in 2015 and taken over by Nagy. He was the only offensive coach at Halas Hall to precede Mitch Trubisky’s arrival.

The most violent setback of the bears from 12: 4 championships at Nagy’s first head coaching appearance in 2018 to 8: 8 was due to her 29th goal crime and Trubisky’s fighting this season.

In Lazor and DeFilippo, the bears added two experienced QB developers with 14 combined seasons as NFL-QB coaches and seven others as NFL coordinators.

It should be noted that while Nagy and Ryan Pace said at their end-of-season press conference that they’ll be introducing Trubisky from next season, he will almost certainly be surrounded by two new quarterbacks as Backup Chase Daniel and QB3 Tyler Bray are at risk agents.

Lazor worked closely with potential freelance agents Ryan Tannehill and Andy Dalton, and DeFilippo and Lazor worked with Chip Kellys Eagles employees in 2016 when Foles was invited to the Pro Bowl and posted the third highest passers-by rating in NFL history (119.2 ).

If Nagy – who also coached Foles in 2016 – and the bears are interested in the 31-year-old Super Bowl hero, it should probably be after the 2020 season. He signed a four-year contract in Jacksonville that guaranteed $ 50 million and would include a cap fee of over $ 20 million next season.

