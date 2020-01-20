Hiring more agents to pursue Metra tariff evaders is a waste of money Sun Times letters

Metra must renounce its regressive plan to increase the enforcement of tariff evasion with more Metra police.

Data obtained via FOIA shows that between 2016 and 2018 43 arrests took place for tariff evasion on Metra trains. It is clear that tariff evasion is not a major problem for the agency. The resources needed to continue are disproportionate to the problem. In addition, tariff evaders are often people with a low income of color – people who are often in their position because of institutionalized racism and systemic poverty rather than because they are bad actors.

Fines for minor offenses such as tariff evasion criminalize poverty. They destroy the lives of vulnerable people by limiting their job prospects and contributing to the crushing of debts.

The harmful effects of the policy outweigh any small sales increase. The resources spent on the Metra police should be better spent exploring a reduced rate for low-income residents or installing tap-on tap-off technology at the 242 stations. This alternative can also help Metra meet the state’s mandate to integrate tariff collection with CTA and Pace so that people can travel seamlessly through the region.

The Active Transportation Alliance proposes creating a program with reduced rates for low-income residents and imposing community duty hours as an alternative to criminal sanctions.

Research by TransitCenter – a national foundation that studies urban mobility – shows that “there are no indications that lighter fines for evasion will encourage less payment or lead to more loss of income for transit agencies. On the other hand, there is sufficient evidence that criminal fines for the avoiding rates making transit more risky for many riders, being expensive to enforce and being able to discourage riders. “

By decriminalizing tariff evasion, Metra can take a step towards a fairer and fairer system for its drivers.

Julia Gerasimenko

Advocacy Manager

Active transport alliance

Unfair to eliminate cash Metra rates

Last Monday I heard that Metra is considering eliminating the cash fares for a train.

But what if you board an incoming train to the city from a station where there is no ticket agent and there are no ticket machines? I sometimes take an early train to the city from Lemont, and that is the case.

Should I buy an expensive smartphone for which I would have had no other use, just to make Metra happy?

Regarding the need to speed up the ticket process, which is probably Metra’s biggest concern, I have a solution. When I stand in line at Union Station, the ticket agents often laugh around with other employees on their side of the glass. Maybe they should pay more attention to the customers by the window. Just a thought.

Or could it be that those poor, overworked conductors complain that they have to do their job? On my line, they often wear themselves talking to favorite riders, or other conductors, while they are standing in the hall of the car in which I am sitting.

The idea of ​​mass transit is precisely that: making transit possible for as many people as possible. Could it be that Metra wants a certain type or class rider, one equipped with suitable forms of technology, and someone else can get out and walk?

Regarding Metra’s argument that this is also a “security issue”, that is quite ridiculous. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid have been dead for a while.

John Vukmirovich, Lemont