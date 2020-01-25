Hiroko Tanahashi: A journey from film studies to multimedia art

Hiroko Tanahashi is a multimedia artist who creates immersive worlds for Post Theater, a media performance company based in Berlin and Stuttgart, which she stages with her partner Max Schumacher.

After graduating from high school, Tanahashi went to New York and later moved to Berlin. She has not been to Japan in the past 25 years, more than half of her life.

“I grew up in a very non-Japanese environment and didn’t really care about Japanese culture until I had my first child,” she says when asked why she left Japan. “Today I rediscover Japan through the interests of my two boys.”

Tanahashi was born in Tokyo as the only child of a father who worked for the Leica camera company and a mother of a housewife. At the age of 1 she moved to Chiba and grew up in a “characterless housing estate” in the middle of Tokyo on nowhere on reclaimed land with little connection to traditional Japanese culture. “

As a primary school girl, she developed an interest in western cultures through Shōjo Manga (girl comics) in the 1980s, especially “Cipher” by Minako Narita, which mainly plays in New York. Once she dreamed of becoming a cartoonist.

When she was about 12 years old, Tanahashi was moved by the power of the film, especially “The Godfather”, Francis Ford Coppola’s epic trilogy about a fictional Italian mafia migrant family in New York, and started playing with the idea of ​​becoming a film director.

In order to pursue this interest, she made a leap of confidence after graduating from high school and began studying film at the Tisch School of Arts at New York University (NYU) in 1995.

Thinking about this decision, she recalls: “If you wanted to study film in the United States at the time, the choice was between California and New York. I preferred NYU because the campus felt like part of the city. “

At university, Tanahashi’s film experiments focused more on the visual than the language. Realizing that filming was a costly business, she soon became interested in videos that were far more affordable and accessible.

In her last year in 1999, she met her future husband Max Schumacher, who received a Master of Arts in Performance Studies from NYU. He was looking for multimedia artists for a mixed media performance project. “Film screenings are often repeated,” she says of her first trip to live theater, “while live performances are rooted in the here and now.”

Tanahashi chose to pursue her interest in video art and the “liveliness” of performance, and applied for an MFA in design and technology from the Parsons School of Design in New York. She focused on the emerging field of physical computing and experimented with the transition between digital and analog media.

Home theater: A scene from “House of Hope” (2012-17) that deals with today’s global real estate crisis, directed by Hiroko Tanahashi and Max Schumacher. | Courtesy of POST THEATER

When Schumacher returned to Germany after completing his studies, Tanahashi visited him in Berlin to work on new performance work. There she was drawn to Europe’s patchwork of countries, regions and cultures. In addition, she found that Berlin’s cheaper venue and equipment rental made the lives of artists much more accessible than in New York.

“New York is known for the difficulty that artists have in surviving,” she says. “But after September 11th it became even more difficult, especially when it came to getting a work visa.”

After completing her MFA, she decided to work at Schumacher in Berlin. At the time, Germany had a relatively open policy towards migrants compared to the United States, and financing artists was easier. Constant financial support enabled several new productions per year and frequent invitations to international festivals, and Tanahashi undertook numerous artist-in-residency programs in countries such as Croatia, Iceland and Taiwan, to name just a few in which she developed theater projects and recorded all important ones artist networks.

In 2009 Tanahashi gave birth to her first son. “(My career) went into an ice age,” she jokes about the impact of motherhood on her life.

“I found it difficult to maintain a work-life balance,” she explains. “In addition, Berlin had become a hub for artists at that time, which made it difficult to obtain funding.”

However, her sons were also a new source of inspiration.

The audience takes part in HexenHuttenTraumPalaste (2018-19), an interactive exhibition about fairytale architecture directed by Hiroko Tanahashi and Max Schumacher. | Courtesy of POST THEATER

“Children became a potential audience for post theater,” she says. “It became clear to me that children’s theater in Germany is very advanced and I wanted to create a work that appeals to people of all ages. So I decided to produce an intergenerational immersive piece called “I in Wonderland” (2012-17). , “

Inspired by stories such as “Alice in Wonderland” and “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”, the piece used elements of theater, installation art and animated film to create an intense experience for only nine people at a time.

The future looks bright for Tanahashi after he recently received art funding for a new project inspired by Japanese folklore Tsukumogami (tools that have been acquired by spirits or spirits). She found this inspiration when she and her sons saw the classic anime “GeGeGe no Kitaro” (“Kitaro’s cemetery”), which was adapted from Shigeru Mizuki’s manga in 1960.

In a way, the circle of Tanahashi seems to have closed – he has fulfilled a childhood dream of working with manga while exploring Japanese culture.

profile

Surname: Hiroko Tanahashi

Job: Multimedia artist

hometown: Born in Tokyo, moved to Chiba as a child

Age: 43

Key moments in life and career:

1995 – Begins a film study at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts

1999 – Graduates and meets Max Schumacher, her future husband, and works as a visual artist with Schumacher’s company Post Theater

2002 – Graduates with an MFA in design and technology from the Parsons School of Design and move to Berlin to continue the visual design and performance practice

2009 – Become a mother and focus on raising children

2019 – Return to full-time artistic work

Life philosophy: “Be true to yourself. Enjoy the here and now.”