HIRRS provides a new perspective on women’s undergarments

Vancouver brand HIRRS gives reasonably priced undergarments that prioritize ‘movement, comfort and ease and beauty’.

When the founders of the Vancouver-primarily based brand name HIRRS established out to produce their new line, they knew they required to make items that supplied a new viewpoint on women’s undergarments.

Relatively than truly feel objectified, they aimed to make parts — and supporting campaigns — that designed them feel empowered. Think choices for a wide range of dimensions and body shapes.

We caught up with co-founders Lacey Norton and Elizabeth Davey to master a lot more.

Q. For individuals who are not familiar, what is HIRRS?

A. HIRRS is a functionality based bodywear line that has been made for a woman’s movement. It is a collection of undergarments that bridges the gap involving activity and lingerie.

Q. Is there a story powering the title?

A. We required to develop a exceptional term that signifies the fluidity of gender involved with becoming a lady in fashionable times. HIRRS is a mixture of hers and his, we felt it captured the worth of the overlap involving gals and men.

Q. What can make your designs special?

A. Movement, ease and comfort and splendor are all thought of — like a trifecta — in earning the fantastic undergarment. Undergarments, for most persons, are the very first thing they set on in the morning and the previous detail they clear away at the conclusion of the day.

The key emphasis of HIRRS has been to position functionality, magnificence and minimalism at the forefront of each individual design making sure that when you put on HIRRS you are not thinking about it and can get on with your day and truly feel assured in your personal pores and skin.

Q. What created you want to deal with a broader rethink of women’s undergarments?

A. The require for it to be reimagined. Its an bold task, but we truly feel now, far more than ever, there is a need to reconsider what we use beneath our outfits and supply gals with the possibility to reconnect with their bodies and really feel empowered by what they have on — not objectified.

Q. Who is your focus on shopper?

A. The contemporary female of objective, who is pushing boundaries, shifting views and thinks that the woman kind — in all its several types — is previously perfection.

Q. Where by are the products and solutions created/created?

A. Products are intended in Vancouver and designed in Asia.

Q. What is the value selection for HIRRS models?

A. Specified undergarments have turn out to be so pricey, it is vital to us that we give stunning, overall performance-based mostly items at an accessible value position. Pricing of the present collections ranges from $18-$62.

Q. Where can individuals verify them out?

A. On the internet at hirrs.ca or on social media at @hirrsbody. Parts are also obtainable at A single Of A Several in Gastown, and at TURF’s latest site DWTN in Vancouver.

Q. What is following?

A. So significantly. We are just obtaining commenced. 2020 has heaps in retail outlet for us and we are extremely enthusiastic to get likely.

