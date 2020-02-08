His date of death and burial is unknown, but the work of the author “Twelve Years a Slave” remains valuable

Solomon Northup became famous when he co-wrote his book Twelve years as a slave: Narrative of Solomon Northup, a New Yorker who was kidnapped in Washington City in 1841 and rescued from a cotton plantation near the Red River in Louisiana in 1853 based on his life in 1853.

His story will get a new interest from director Steve McQueen’s film 12 years a slave (2013) has been released. His life story also served as the basis for director Gordon Parks’ 1984 Odyssey.

Why is Northup’s story so important?

It remains a valuable source of information about the daily life of slaves in Central Louisiana, including the Christmas celebrations in slave culture and the factual assessment of the people described in the story have been welcomed since the book was published.

In 1999 Saratoga Springs hosted an annual Solomon Northup Day celebration. Meanwhile, Louisiana researchers Sue Eakin and Joseph Logsdon published an annotated reprint in 1968 that underpinned many of Northup’s claims after years of cross-checking his life.

Northup was born on July 10, 1807 in Minerva, New York, as an American farmer, worker and musician. Born a free person of colorHe was kidnapped and sold into slavery, which served as the basis for his book.

Mintus, his father, was born into slavery, but gained his freedom

after his master’s death. He would buy a farm on which Solomon was called

Child during an apprenticeship.

Northup married Anne Hampton in 1828 and moved to Saratoga Springs, New York in 1834 after selling their farm.

An illustration from Twelve Years A Slave, the treatise by Solomon Northrup, 1853: “Chapin Rescues Solomon from Hanging” via Wikipedia Commons

A talented violinist who found success in repairing or mending items when two men appeared in March 1841 who claimed to be Circus Men Whoever wanted him on board as a violinist did not think about it further.

However, “when they arrive in Washington, DC, early

April, Northup was drugged, passed out, and woke up to find himself in

Shackles in an underground cell. He was brought to Richmond, Virginia, and

then shipped to New Orleans, where it was sold to a slave in June

Market called Platt Hamilton. He spent the following 12 years in slavery

in the Bayou Boeuf plantation region in central Louisiana’s Red River Valley.

“Northup was first William Prince Ford, which he praised for his kindness. However, for financial reasons, Ford was forced to sell him to the brutal John M. Tibaut (referred to as John M. Tibeats in 12 years as a slave) in 1842 repaying a debt that was not worth as much as Northup.) Northup was Tibauts only slave. When Tibaut tried to whip him, Northup resisted and prevailed in the following fight. Furious, Tibaut asked neighboring overseers to help lynch Northup, who was rescued by Ford’s overseer “Anderson Chafin” (referred to as “Chapin” in 12 years). Northup also prevailed in a second fight and fled to protect Ford, who then asked Tibaut to sell or lease it. “

In April 1843, Ford and Tibaut sold Northup to Edwin

Epps, under whose ownership he remained for the next decade. Epps used Northup

both as a craftsman’s slave and as a field worker, occasionally leasing it to him

Sugar growers and processors.

When an abolitionist carpenter from Canada named Samuel Bass visited Epps Farm in June 1852, Northup could arrange for letters to be sent to friends in New York to alert them of his situation and to set him in motion Rescue.

With the help of friends, Northup was in Louisiana and

his freedom was legally obtained on January 4, 1853.

That same month, Northup was reunited with his family. His salvation was widespread. In the same year, Northup wrote his memoir, Twelve Years a Slave, with local writer David Wilson. The book sold around 30,000 copies in the following three years, and Northup used the proceeds to buy real estate in the state of New York, where he lived with his family.

Restored Epps plantation house. It is now located on the Louisiana State University of Alexandria campus via Wikipedia Commons

From 1853 to 1857, Northup, a national celebrity, undertook extensive lecture tours. As a result of the widespread popularity of the story, the New York kidnappers were identified, arrested and charged in 1854. However, the case was finally dismissed in May 1857.

There is a time in the late 1850s when Northup’s activities and whereabouts are unknownfor lack of evidence. Around 1861 he was in Vermont and worked on the Underground Railroad with a minister for anti-slavery and another former slave called Tabbs Gross.

But starting in 1863, Northup’s life is a mystery again. Various census records show that his wife Anne lived with one of her daughters and a son-in-law after 1855. However, Northup is not listed in these households. The New York Census for 1865 identified his wife as a married woman (and only married once) and listed her as a widow in 1875. So Northup may have died in the meantime 1865 and 1875 although census dates are not always accurate.

The time and circumstances of Northup’s death as well as his

The place of burial is unknown. His last public appearance was in Streetsville,

Ontario, Canada, in August 1857. It was not included in the US census of

Anne died in 1860 and almost certainly Anne, who died in 1876.