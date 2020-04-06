“His Journey Reminds Dhoni”: Ashish Nehra believes Young Player Can Make “Similar Impact” – Cricket

Former Indian referee Ashish Nehra believes that Rishabh Pant has a game and a pedigree and is closest to making an impact similar to that made by MS Dhoni. “I do not see anyone approaching the influence that he [Dhoni] had as a charmer-thinker except Rishabh Pant,” Nehra was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Dhoni sided with Rahul Dravid being used as a makeshift winch keeper, and after a hard start, the Jharkhand bat made this his post and skipped the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Parthiv Patel.

“Dinesh Karthik was an outstanding talent with sound technique. But Dhoni did what DK and Parthiv couldn’t do – seize their opportunities. Dhoni may not have been the most beautiful machine gun or sound wizard, but he certainly was the best keeper of bat-to-bat, ”Nehra added.

On April 5, 2005, Dhoni shattered its first international century, and according to Nehra, this convinced the administration that they had found a viable option.

“Dhoni’s sources are of great importance for Indian cricket,” said Nehra, who was part of the XI in that game against Pakistan. “That suggestion made the team believe that we, too, could have a prolific bat master. Dhoni did not have a great time in his opening matches. But when a confident man like him gets a chance and makes money, it is hard to pull him back. Dhoni’s unwavering confidence is strength.

Now that Dhoni has disappeared, the administration has put a lot of trust in Rishabh Panta, but the young Delhi-batsman has failed to seize these opportunities. However, according to Nehra, his journey is similar to how Dhoni started his career.

“Pant’s journey – even though it’s still early – reminds me of Dhoni,” said Nehra.

