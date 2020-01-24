His last minute recruitment story triggers goose bumps

CHATSWORTH, Ga. – There is a story in North Georgia that sounds like even the mountains speak. Even in the super friendly meat-and-three in the middle of the city. Apparently everyone has something to say about Ladd McConkey and his football career.

This was an unusual course of events.

As these patrons stab their forks and spoons into their Thursday night, they think they know what’s going on with McConkey.

Or at least sound like them.

McConkey wasn’t really a quarterback, but still led North Murray to his best season in history this year. The climbers went 11-2 and reached the quarter-finals of the GHSA playoffs.

The boys even beat their rivals for the first time. North Murray had never been three landings from Calhoun before this year. This time the climbers beat them by 24 points.

McConkey was the second and younger recipient, but this year he was the quarterback. He’s still a little young man, but he shot up like his grandma had made him eat three eggs and then drink three glasses of milk every day for the past two years.

He also poked and thought he was kicking. He was also used as a defender and returned in special teams. It was a big spark. All over. Every game. Every quarter.

The citizens here are not influenced by his 247Sports composite ranking. Or the lack of it.

You might be wondering if he could weigh 175 pounds even if someone put a mason jar full of pennies in his back pocket when he stepped on the scales. Could be.

But do you ever know that nobody can catch him if he breaks free? Also this year, he was the best leader of the best team North Murray has ever had. That is what Kirby Smart is looking for.

McConkey can run the 40 in 4.5 seconds, but his GPA is even higher. Smart even recently told him how unusual this performance would be in his team’s 2020 class.

Last spring he ran on the track too. It was his other sport besides basketball. But that was only two or three meetings. Nevertheless, he was able to measure an impressive 10.85 hours on the 100 meters during his first appearance.

North Murray’s senior ATH Ladd McConkey was offered by the UGA to play WR and return. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Ladd McConkey: The talk of this city in North Georgia

He will make an official visit to Georgia on the last weekend of this month. To be honest, he never really saw this late UGA scholarship offer.

There was simply no context or any other great offer to plant the seeds that could just happen.

But it did happen.

“It was kind of surreal,” said Ladd McCoskey when he described the offer. “Exciting moment. It was really crazy for me and my family. We just try to record everything and take a deep breath, but it was really crazy. It was definitely a blessing and it was a special moment. “

The talk of these tables at the meat-and-three would be something like this:

“Did you see that Kirby Smart came to town this week? Georgia offered the McConkey boy in North Murray. Georgia! Her head coach was here and was so down to earth and humble. He must have posed for photos of the entire first half of the basketball game on Monday evening. He even stayed the whole game. I even saw him take a photo with this tech fan going to our church. “

“He seemed really nice. You never know. One of these mums and their boys might want to play for him someday. But then these Georgia trainers went to their house. Do you think they knew the McConkeys were Tennessee fans? Do you think Ladd’s mother hid all of her UT stuff when they came over and had pizza after the ball game? “

“Georgia is a really good deal. But I hear that Tennessee is still its number one school. The Bulldogs have a chance, but if Tennessee ever offers them, he’ll play up there. “

That may sound like a script, but it wasn’t. That was at the heart of what McConkey said about this friendly meat-and-three in the middle of the city during the week.

Some of it was even true. Some of it might not be.

But this story that goes through the city is not the story.

Ladd McConkey and his suddenly better future

McConkey was preparing for his official visit to Army a week ago. This happened after official visits to Chattanooga and the state of Jacksonville.

Now he has the UGA offer to think about. And Vanderbilt. It’s worth watching whether Missouri and Tennessee also step in in the fourth quarter of its recruitment.

The contrast of these offers and options is really striking. It could and probably would be the focus of the rest of the lines.

It was likely until McConkey started talking about his towel and his connection to his grandfather. When he did that, it all changed.

Some may call it ironic. Others may call it fate. Depending on how often they fall on their knees as an expression of their faith.

Everything sank in the morning after Smart got to North Murray High School. This was the day he offered the North Murray quarterback to become a slot machine for new play caller Todd Monken in Athens.

Let us submit this date a little later: January 20, 2020.

That was the topic in McConkey’s house the morning after Smart had played him basketball and seen the late pizza dinner. And after his mother hid or not hid the coasters from the University of Tennessee that lived in her living room.

It was an audience of two. McConkey and his mother. Discussion of this whirlwind Monday.

“You see what happened yesterday,” said Brittney McConkey, but asked a question at the same time. “Right? Do you know what day that was?”

He has. How could he not? He only wrote the date “1-20-16” on his towel before each soccer game, since that day he lost his grandfather to cancer.

“She said that was the day,” said Ladd McConkey. “It was special. That was crazy. “

The biggest offer of his football career came four years after that day.

“The offer for Georgia came that day,” he said. “It did it. It really did. It’s crazy. I know. … it was definitely something. I noticed it and then went to “Whew” because it was really something. That really means something. “

His grandfather, Vic McConkey, was also a big Tennessee fan. McConkey said he “would probably hop up and down in his grave.”

“He was really special,” said Ladd McConkey. “He was one of my biggest fans. Every single game. He was there. He told me when I screwed it up and didn’t do my best, and he told me when I played great. He was definitely a big part of my life. “

Ladd McConkey has seen his college horizons widen after SEC deals from Georgia and Vanderbilt were received this week. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Ladd McConkey: Football and Recruitment Only

Turn the clock back to that time last week. He searched the Army offer, a Chattanooga offer, an incoming Coastal Carolina offer, a Furman offer, and another Jacksonville State offer.

In fact, Georgia had already offered him an official visit. Even before recipient Cortez visited Hankton last Friday. It was also before this scholarship offer earlier this week.

“Then Monday came and Georgia offered and then Vanderbilt offered me and it kind of changed the whole scenario,” he said.

His best time in the 40s was 4.44 seconds. That was a handful of time from the Louisville staff. McConkey was already driving a 4.56 laser and a 4.12 short shuttle at a regional opening event in May 2019.

It makes sense to note here that McConkey’s offer is a by-product to attract more people with changing slots for Monken’s offense.

“Georgia offered to be a real slot guy,” said McConkey. “People who can win the individual fight. I mean, obviously they have people who can win one-off matchups, but they really do get out there in the slot and miss people in really tight coverage. “

UGA’s offer also includes the possibility of expanding the second leg in special teams. McConkey would be an asset that returns punts and kickoffs. It’s just so smooth.

Wait for him to take an important unofficial flight to Tennessee on Sunday. The visits he is planning will all be difficult to take care of his basketball games. Regional games are coming up in North Murray. North Murray is currently number 1 in the region.

However, the volunteers have nothing to offer yet.

“We grew up in a Tennessee household,” said McConkey. “So there it is.”

The Vols were his team. He said if they offer it would be “something special” to think longer and harder about it.

Attacking coordinator Jim Chaney came to Chatsworth to see him last Tuesday, but he was on and off within 30 minutes. Tops. He didn’t take photos. The early change of power was strengthened here by Smart with his visit and the Georgia offer. It was a huge Power 5 offering, but it was his only one until then.

“You are talking about the in-state SEC team that has been in the top 5 for the past four years,” he said. “This is really something.”

3051 ALL-PURPOSE YARDS ‼‼ ️‼ Offense: 124-209 / 1771 yards / 20 TDs / 924 Rushing Yards / 10 TDs

Defense: 4 INTs (3 choose six)

Returns: 3 KR / 160 yards / 1 TD / 4 PR / 196 yards / 2 TDs @RecruitGeorgia @NwGaFootball @NMHSRecruiting @ Mansell247 https://t.co/JncCEyj4Gh

– Ladd McConkey (@ laddmcconkey02), December 13, 2019

As Georgia Ladd McConkey offered and is now addressing

The Bulldogs had spoken to him for a few weeks before this offer. Smart delivered it to his home on Monday evening.

“They just said that they love my game and have a few scholarship places left and they decide what will happen,” he said. “Just when he came to my house, he said:” I want people of high character who go to class and do the right thing in my team. “That’s how he presented this scholarship offer to me.”

The North Murray expert said he had an average grade of 4.54 in high school. He participates in dual enrollment classes and will appear at the UGA with the completion of his employee after graduation. He combines this academic certificate well with a 1210 on his SAT.

McConkey will attempt to end these visits shortly and then publicly commit to them before National Signature Day on February 5th. The Bulldogs will be officially for the last time from January 31st to February 31st. Second

Its weight is a story in itself. He weighed 178 pounds last summer. That was before the basketball camp and then a soccer season and then a basketball season.

It currently weighs around 150 kg. This isn’t really SEC-compliant, but keep in mind that this is a Monken system. A new perspective on this place. McConkey has impressive ball skills and the short-range speed that comes with all “Air Raid” sets. He is also a guy who wants the ball to find its way in big places.

He is small Especially for a typical UGA signatory, but look at his stature in the right context. This potential bulldog was just 5 feet 6.5 and 115 pounds in the growth chart before its second season. It has grown five inches in the past two years. His doctor says his growth plates are still open.

Why could Georgia win as its choice here?

“Because they are a very successful soccer program and have a lot of people who want to win and be successful,” said McConkey. “It’s definitely a big deal, but then it was the first really big Power 5 schools that tried it for me. It’s a long way. Then I bring in coach Smart and coach Hankton and coach Hartley (basketball -) Playing in the city. It shows that they really want me and that’s a really big thing for me. “

The late offers or their absence will serve as fuel here. You put a chip on his shoulder. See what he did at an Opening Regional last May.

A small step backwards to the opening this summer …

– Ladd McConkey (@ laddmcconkey02), December 17, 2019

He does not have this 247Sports composite rating because he has not been ranked by all services. McConkey has a 247Sports rating as a 3-star recruit. He is listed as the No. 180 WR of the nation, the No. 121 player in Georgia and finally the No. 1252 in the nation.

“I didn’t have a chance from some schools, but then I had some great opportunities from some schools that offered me,” he said. “But it is definitely a dream for everyone to play Power 5 SEC football, so I definitely go up to prove myself. Prove I can and prove that boys from North Georgia can play with anyone. “

When he said that, his face looked exactly like it had here in Murray County last week. Exactly when this city started humming.

Maybe it was his new circumstances. Maybe it was the hair that looked like it belonged to a boy band.

McConkey only had a youthful smile, which gave the impression that his mother had prepared his favorite chicken casserole every night this week.

He had everything he hoped for and wanted.

“When he got this offer for Georgia, he just told me that it was a huge burden that was now coming off his shoulders,” said North Murray coach Preston Poag. “He was under a lot of pressure because he didn’t know what he was going to do. Now we’ll see what happens. Tennessee hasn’t offered it yet. It just depends on what happens on Sunday. Then he has to make a decision . “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w5IuKozCEw (/ embed)