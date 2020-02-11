His sister was cut down in a car accident that killed 4 children. This was his brave tribute

There were unbelievable scenes today when thousands of people gathered to say goodbye to a young girl who had come down from a suspected beverage driver when she was getting ice cream in Sydney’s west.

Veronique Sakr, 11, was killed 10 days ago when a car got on an Oatlands footpath.

She died at the scene alongside her cousins ​​Sienna Abdallah (8), Angelina Abdallah (12) and Antony Abdallah (13).

Veronique Sakr was wise beyond her years and didn’t care about material things, says her mother.

Pigeons and balloons were released when she was guarded by hundreds of her classmates from Santa Sabina College at her funeral in the school chapel in Strathfield.

Veronique’s brother Michael held back tears when, at the end of his sister’s funeral, he took off his school blazer and picked up a drum to join his bandmates during the procession.

Veronique’s mother Bridget and the mother of the Abdallah siblings Leila together carried a large portrait of the 11-year-old when her coffin was carried into the hearse after the ceremony.

They then went arm in arm with their husbands Bob and Danny as they walked through a massive guard of honor.

The parents of the children killed in the crash supported each other at the funeral: Leila Geagea, Bridget Sakr, Bob Sakr and Danny Abdallah. Photo / news.com.au

It’s just a day after a massive funeral for the other three victims.

The crowd crowded in front of the 850-seat chapel in western Sydney this morning when hundreds of people said goodbye to the 11-year-old.

The priest who preached the sermon at the funeral, Monsignor Shora Maree, said Veronique’s mother Bridget had told him that she had forgiveness in her heart.

“Bridget said we forgave,” he said.

“(Alleged) wrong decisions, substance abuse, technology abuse and speeding caused this loss. God didn’t cause it.”

Hundreds gathered in front of the church to mourn. Photo / news.com.au

Then Bridget Sakr spoke, remembering a few words her daughter told her on the day she died.

She said Veronique was wise beyond her years and added that she was “caring, fun, funny and quick”.

She said Veronique was not interested in material things.

“She has never grown up a toy or a doll and now that makes sense to me,” she said.

“She belonged to the spiritual world and earthly possessions meant nothing to her. Her passion was for people.”

She said on the day Veronique died, the 11-year-old said to her mother, “You know, I prefer to speak to older people than to younger people.”

There was a blue sea in and around the church. The family asked the participants to wear blue as it was Veronique’s favorite color.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian was among the people shuffling in before the white hearse arrived.

Family members held up pictures of Veronique and gold crosses when carried to church.

When Michael heard of his sister Veronique’s death, he asked his father: “How do I live my life without her?”

Her family released a statement today that her beloved daughter has “incredible compassion and compassion for others.”

“She always opened her kind heart to anyone who needed a friend,” they said. “It was a bright spark with an infectious smile and a cheeky grin that could hold its own in any society.

“It was her greatest pleasure to have conversations with all ages and social classes in the presence of family and friends.”

They said the love she shared with her brother Michael was “beautiful and unrivaled”.

When Michael was told about the tragedy, he asked, “Dad, how do I do this?” His father replied: “What to do?”.

Michael said, “Do my life live without her?”

The family said Veronique “embraced everything life had to offer”.

“She loved dancing, kicking a ball, climbing and swimming endlessly in the pool or on the beach,” they said. “She was a lover of dogs and her caring and motherly nature meant that her six goldfish were worshiped like her own children.”

Veronique Sakr was a loving girl and not shy to show it.

About 2,000 people filled the Co-Cathedral of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harris Park on Monday morning to say goodbye to the three Abdallah siblings.

Monsignor Shora Maree commended the children’s mother, Leila Geagea, for her forgiveness in the face of the tragedy.

When Geagea visited the site where three of her six children died, she said she had forgiven the suspected alcoholist.

“Danny and Leila, we saw in you the most inspiring example and testimony of the power of God’s love,” he said.

“Leila, you said the words of forgiveness that shocked the world, it shocked the world.

“It doesn’t come from something human, it comes from the divine. What an inspiration for all of us. We have seen the renewal of faith for many.”

Leila then stepped onto the stage and led a prayer, saying that her three children were now in heaven.

The 29-year-old Samuel William Davidson is said to have exceeded three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he was said to have driven into the children.

He has been charged with 20 crimes, including four deaths, and is expected to appear in court in April.