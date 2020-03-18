“His team has been there” “Doing the right thing”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) at a Tuesday news conference praised President Trump’s response efforts to the coronavirus pandemic in New York, saying his team was “about it” and that he was doing “the right things.” He also called on Americans to leave politics.

Cuomo, whose state is facing more than 600 cases, said he spoke to Trump in the morning about using federal resources to fight New York’s coronavirus.

“He is ready, willing and able to help. I was talking to his staff last night early in the morning. We need your help, especially in the field of hospitality,” he said.

“We need FEMA, FEMA has huge resources. When I was at HUD, we worked with FEMA. I know what they can do. I know what Army Corps of Engineers can do. They have a capacity we simply don’t have, ”he said.

He said he has known Trump for many years and has extended his hand in collaboration. He said:

I told the president, he is a New Yorker, and I have known him for many, many years, and I have shaken hands. “I want to work together, 100 percent. I need your help. I want your help. And New Yorkers will do their best to be good partners with the federal government.

He said he believed that Trump was “100 percent honest in saying that he wanted to work together, in a collaborative spirit, and in a spirit of co-operation,” and that his actions “show” it.

Cuomo fulfilled the administration’s response:

His team has been there. I know a team when they are involved and I know a team when they are not. Their team is there, they have been attentive at night, early in the morning and so far they have done everything they can do, and I want to say thank you, and I mean, I appreciate it. They will have nothing but the cooperation and collaboration of New York State.

Cuomo’s response is in stark contrast to many Democrats, attacking the president and administration against the coronavirus.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that a Democrat super PAC is planning to spend $ 5 million on digital advertising criticizing Trump for his coronavirus response – just “one of several groups that planned to devote resources to this type of messaging.”

According to Breitbart News, Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have attacked Trump over his response to the coronavirus crisis, which began in China. As Joel Pollak reported:

Biden, who said Trump’s January ban on travel to China was “hysterical” and “racist,” criticized the president and launched his own plan, despite opposing travel bans. from China, Europe or “anywhere else in the world”.

Sanders called for Trump to replace the coronavirus issue with “experts” and Congress, and said he should “keep quiet”.

Cuomo appealed for the drive, saying that now is not a time for politics.

“We are not Democrats, we are not Republicans, at the end of the day we are Americans. We are who we are. And it is who we are when we are at our best,” he said.

“So this hyper-sensitivity about politics and reading all the comments and what they want is to focus on each other, there is no time for that. The president is doing the right things to offer a step to New York and I appreciate it. And in New York, whatever you do in return will be done. “

Follow Kristina Wong from Breitbart News on Twitter or Facebook.