His visit to UGA on Junior Day had a big impact

Do you want to attack every day with the latest information on UGA football recruitment? That brings the Intel. Today’s game sheet demands a chance to meet the 5-star junior OT Amarius Mims after his big trip to the “Junior Day” last Saturday.

Amarius Mims has given a brief overview of his hiring process over the past 50 days.

Georgia’s share rose as head of state. Then Sam Pittman left and the Bulldogs dipped in.

The focus was on the relationships he maintained with Alabama and the LSU. He just felt more comfortable with these programs. Mims even made this clear at the Under Armor “Future 50” event in Orlando earlier this month.

He had raised her stock above what he thought of the Bulldogs at the time. There was some uncertainty at Pittman in Arkansas.

It was New Line Coach Matt Luke’s job to rebuild this 6-foot-7.5, 315 priority bridge for the 2021 class in Athens.

Check. Consider that done.

Luke did that after Mims traveled to Athens last weekend.

“I knew it was going to be a great day,” said Mims. “I wanted to meet some people in my class that I know. It was nice to be among the coaches I am already familiar with and I had to talk to coach Luke a lot. So that was good. “

Amarius Mims is ranked number 13 in the country for class 2021 in the 247Sports composite ratings. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Could Georgia restore the mood and feeling he had for the program before Pittman’s move?

“Oh, yes, sir,” he said.

Check. Also consider that done.

“Yes sir,” said Mims. “It’s just like the energy that coach Luke brings. Just like coach Pittman. I can see that he really wants me to play for him. I feel like we’re going to have a great relationship like Coach Pittman and me. “

Now there is a new feeling. It’s the same old feeling for mims.

“It just feels like home when I’m there,” said Mims. “Everything is going well. It’s going great. I will speak to the coaches when I am there. I become very familiar with them. Coach Smart and I have good conversations. The people who are around him and who play there, I like the way they think and their thoughts and things like that. “

The number 3 U.S. outlook for 2021 (according to the 247Sports Composite Leaderboard) comes from a local recruit from Bleckley County, Middle Georgia. But he’s also the nation’s number 13 for the upcoming cycle.

Mims and North Gwinnett ILB Barrett Carter are clear priorities for the 2021 cycle. Especially now that the 5-star QB Brock Vanda handle decided earlier this week to get involved with the Bulldogs.

Where is UGA now?

“I would probably say that Georgia with Alabama and the LSU are still at the top of these relationships,” he said. “I mean, I really don’t have number one. I like these three programs now. You know what I mean? I don’t know. I just know that these three schools are my three best schools. I would just put it that way . “

Bleckley County junior OT Amarius Mims said line coach Matt Luke told him that he had a clear priority for class 2021. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Amarius Mims: The new UGA fit and Brock Vanda handle

He can do Luke in a similar way to Pittman.

“I would say they’re both good guys,” he said. “They’ll both have energy, but Coach Luke has a different kind of energy. I’m pretty sure you saw the sugar bowl. Whenever the defense made the sales, he bounced around the sidelines. It is a different kind of energy. That’s all.”

Mims said he saw the entire Sugar Bowl when he was in Orlando.

Georgia spoke to him about playing the left target in his future. You will see that from him. He is also on the right track to register in early January 2021.

Mims also has what he calls a “close relationship” with Vanda Griff. They communicated with each other on the day Vanda Griffin went public with his Georgia commit.

He said he wanted to play with Vanda Griff.

“I’m pretty sure everyone knew where they were going,” said Mims. “He told me he was coming and he told me that they really want me to play with him and block for him. I thought “this is a possibility” and “this is a strong possibility that could happen”, so we’ll just let the process go and see how everything goes. “

These two met for the first time during a visit to Georgia. Then that relationship developed to other interactions, including last summer’s Rivals 5-Star Challenge event.

“I think it all started for us when Trainer Smart pulled us aside and told him that one day I would block for him,” said Mims regarding Vanda Handle. “That’s how it started.”

The Bleckley County Junior said that he also knows the 4-star Florida WR Mario Williams well. Williams is ranked No. 6 WR in the country at the 247Sports Composite in class 2021. He was also at UGA last weekend.

There is also the option to play with 4-star OT Micah Morris. Morris plays for Camden County in South Georgia. It is No. 7 in the United States and No. 44 in the United States for 2021.

Mims gave a “summer” timeline as a broad estimate of when he will make his decision.

“Coach Luke said Brock and I are the best and most important men in the class right now,” said Mims. “He said Brock didn’t promise that if I signed up, a lot of people would fall right behind us.”

He is still planning his next visit, but has an overview of his official visits in the spring in mind. The first will be Oregon. Oklahoma or Southern California will likely get the second.

The Pittman example taught him something about the recent recruitment process.

“I would say not just going to college for a coach,” he said. “Because now you see how coaches can change jobs. Just go because you like this school and the players and people there who surround you more than just as a coach. “

He has the feeling that head coaches are different.

“The boys will stay here longer,” said Mims.

Mims believes Georgia will throw the ball more with Todd Monken in 2020. This view is also shaped by the fact that former bulldogs like Brian Herrien, Cade Mays, D’Andre Swift, Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson are no longer in Georgia.

“I really don’t see a problem with that,” he said. “I enjoy blocking and blocking passports. So I really don’t care. “

Amarius Mims said he wanted to see new wrinkles in the Georgia crime in 2020. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)