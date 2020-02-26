[hishammuddin-denies-leaving-umno,-states-will-normally-remain-faithful-to-bash]

Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein arrives at Istana Negara February 25, 2020. — Photo by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein currently as soon as all over again dismissed rumours that he was a single of the MPs who would resign from the party.

“I strongly deny any allegation that promises I am leaving the get together. Do not think the speculation out there.

“My stand has constantly been constant from just before, my loyalty to the party has been unwavering.

“I will always remain with Umno and Barisan Nasional,” the previous Umno vice-president posted on his official Twitter account.

This is not the initially time these types of rumours on Hishamuddin quitting the bash has emerged.

In December final yr, he dismissed media reports that he was 1 of Umno MPs who would resign from the celebration.

This was following he was reported to have led a delegation of 17 Umno lawmakers to meet with sacked PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali at his house in a meant clandestine meeting.

The Umno disciplinary board served him with a show-induce letter for breaching party constitution and its code of ethics, next issues lodged versus the former federal minister.

Yesterday Hishammuddin was amid the 90 MPs interviewed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to make your mind up on the primary minister’s job and subsequently, to sort a new governing administration.