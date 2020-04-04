LOS ANGELES –

Patricia Bosworth, an artist who once starred with Audrey Hepburn and later wrote several biographies including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, has died of coronavirus. He was 86 years old.

Bosworth’s stepfather, Fia Hatsav, told The New York Times that respiratory illnesses are deadly. Bosworth died on Thursday in New York.

Bosworth played the wrong character for Hepburn in 1959 as “Nun’s Story.” Along with writing bios for Brando and Clift, he also wrote biographies of the late Jane Fonda and photographer Diane Arbus, who photographed Bosworth in a Greyhound bus.

His biography Arbus is the basis for the 2006 film “Four: An Illustrated Image of Diane Arbus,” starring Nicole Kidman.

Under the direction of Lee Strasberg, Bosworth studied acting at Actors Studio with Marilyn Monroe, Paul Newman, Steve McQueen and Fonda. Bosworth worked on Broadway and starred in television shows including “Naked City” and “Patty Duke.”

Bosworth turned his attention to the arts by focusing on the work of journalism as a reformist and writer. He writes for The New York Times and the New York Times, and has been the editor of several publications including The Screen Star, McCall and has contributed to Vanity Fair.

He wrote essays on his own life in 1998’s “All Your Heart Wanted: An American Family Story” and 2017’s “The Man in My Life: A Memoir of Love and Talent in 1950 Manhattan. “