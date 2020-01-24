Historians on Twitter are working to correct incorrect information

A group of Twitter historians (also known as Twitterstorians) tries to correct incorrect information on the platform.

Jorge Royan / Creative Commons

Spend enough time on Twitter to familiarize yourself with the story, and something will soon become clear: A lot of bad stories are cited on Twitter. Whether it’s honest mistakes, deliberate disinformation, or satirical pranks, the amount of false information on Twitter (and broadly on social media) is enough to convince believers of the importance of the facts in profound uncertainty.

Lizzie Widdicombe wrote for The New Yorker and spoke to a community of historians who are committed to correcting disinformation on Twitter.

There are a few resources that deal with fact-checking outside of Twitter, mind you – snopes are the most outstanding. But there is also an immediacy to the historians’ efforts that Widdicombe has profiled here – colloquially known as the Twitter Storians. The best known include Kevin M. Kruse from Princeton University and Heather Cox Richardson from Boston College.

Not surprisingly, one of the Twitterstorians’ favorite things is how to cite primary sources. As Widdicombe writes:

Leah LaGrone Ochoa, Ph.D. A candidate at Texas Christian University noted that Twitter has some advantages as a medium for debate. “What allows us as historians to inject evidence into the universe,” she said. “Screenshots of newspapers from different time periods. Letters written by politicians. “

In an increasingly party-political world, where things that were once taken for granted are now often up for debate, it is not necessarily clear whether the Twitterstorians have changed an abundance of hearts and thoughts. On the other hand, it is not surprising that historians take the long view. In other words, history has a kind of retrospective of the people who stood up for facts and principles in turbulent times.

Read the whole story in the New Yorker