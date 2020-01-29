Historians say John Demjanjuk could be seen in the photos of Nazi Sobibor’s death camp

BERLIN – Historians have provided a collection of photos of the deputy commander of the Sobibor extermination camp, which appear to contain images of John Demjanjuk, the retired Ohio auto worker who was brought to justice in Germany for his alleged time as a Sobibor guard.

The collection presented on Tuesday in the Berlin Topography of Terror Museum includes 361 photos as well as written documents that illustrate Johann Niemann’s career. Niemann was the deputy commander of Sobibor from September 1942 until he was killed by Jewish inmates in an uprising on October 14, 1943.

Unlike many other cases, the photos were not destroyed after the Second World War for fear of legal proceedings and remained in the possession of Niemann’s family. The collection is given to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Experts say the collection expands historians’ knowledge of the appearance of Sobibor. So far they only knew of two photos taken of the camp when it existed. Another 49 are added with the Niemann collection.

Anne Lepper, whose grandparents were murdered when they arrived in Sobibor from the Netherlands in 1943, said it was “very brave” from Niemann’s descendants to publish the photos. She said it was “a breathtaking experience” to see the pictures after seeing the site a lot.

The collection could also shed more light on Demjanjuk, who was convicted of murder in 2011 due to allegations he had as a Sobibor guard. Demjanjuk always denied the allegations and died in 2012 before his appeal against a Munich court ruling could be heard, so the ruling did not become final.

Two photos in the collection may show a young Ivan Demjanjuk, as he was known before the Anglicization of his name to John, among other former prisoners of war who were trained in an SS camp and, according to historians, were stationed in Sobibor. If you did, you would be the first to prove that he was in the camp.

Martin Cueppers, a Holocaust historian at the University of Stuttgart, said Demjanjuk was “probably” pictured at least in one case in connection with the criminal police in Baden-Württemberg, whose biometric department agreed to examine the historical photos.

But Demjanjuk’s son, John Demjanjuk Jr., said of the recently revealed photos that “it is an unsubstantiated theory to say that they prove anything at all about my father.”

The entire collection is “of significant historical value” in relation to the Holocaust and Sobibor, he said in a statement emailed to the Associaed Press. But “the photos are not proof that my father is in Sobibor and can even excuse him once he has been forensically examined.”

Demjanjuk, born in Ukraine, was a Soviet soldier in the Red Army, who was captured by the Germans in Crimea in 1942. He was accused of being a security guard, the lowest rank of those willing to help, of former prisoners of war to German SS men and training in a camp called Trawniki.

The Munich court said the evidence showed that he was part of the “destruction machinery” of the Nazis and served in Sobibor from March 27, 1943 to mid-September of the same year.

An integral part of the criminal prosecution was an SS identity card, which supposedly shows a picture of a young Demjanjuk and indicates that he was trained in the SS camp in Trawniki and was posted to Sobibor.

Although court experts said the card was real, the Demjanjuk defenders argued that it was a fake made by the Soviet KGB.

Prosecutors also provided evidence, including transmission lists, that show that a guard named Demjanjuk with the same Trawniki number was sent to duty in Sobibor and elsewhere, but there was never photographic evidence that he was there.

Between March 1942 and October 1943, according to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Sobibor, around 167,000 people were killed, almost all Jews. After the 1943 uprising, the Nazi guards shot the remaining prisoners and destroyed the camp in occupied Poland.

Demjanjuk always claimed that he was a victim of the Nazis; first wounded as a Soviet soldier, and then brutally captured and detained as a prisoner of war before joining the Vlasov Army, a force of anti-Communist Soviet prisoners of war and others who joined forces in the last months of the war to fight the Germans against the Soviets fight.

If it turns out that the newly revealed photos do not match Demjanjuk, this is not the first time that his identity has been wrong.

Demjanjuk was on trial in Israel in the 1980s after being accused of being the notoriously brutal guard “Ivan the Terrible” at the Treblinka extermination camp. After Treblinka’s survivors identified him as their tormentor, he was sentenced and sentenced to death – but then released when an Israeli court overruled the sentence.