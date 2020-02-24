[history-maker-yennaris-dropped-from-china-soccer-squad]

Nico Yennaris (major), also known as Li Ke, of Beijing Guoan celebrating with teammate Renato Augusto following scoring in the course of their Chinese Super League match in Beijing April 14, 2019. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Feb 24 — London-born midfielder Nico Yennaris, the initial naturalised footballer to play for China, was surprisingly dropped from new coach Li Tie’s countrywide squad nowadays.

The 26-year-aged was not named in Li’s squad for a schooling camp in the UAE forward of Earth Cup qualifiers in Thailand next thirty day period versus the Maldives and Guam.

It was not immediately distinct why Yennaris, who now goes by the Chinese title Li Ke and plays for Beijing Guoan, misses out.

The former Arsenal and England youth player manufactured record when he designed his debut for China in June last yr. Yennaris, whose mother is Chinese, has won five caps.

Brazil-born forward Elkeson, the very first participant with no Chinese blood to symbolize China, was provided in Li’s 26-male squad and will hope to gain his fifth and sixth caps versus Maldives on March 26 and Guam on March 31.

Also incorporated is Espanyol forward Wu Lei, commonly regarded as China’s finest player.

The Globe Cup qualifiers — Li’s 1st matches considering that being completely named as mentor in January — will consider put in Thailand simply because of the new coronavirus outbreak in China. — AFP