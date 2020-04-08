History of a British prime minister injured in office

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in his third day of intensive care for COVID-19, making him the first president in the world to be forced to take a break from their duties due to coronavirus. If he is not present, the National Assembly is in charge of the affairs of the country, while Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is also the Secretary of State for the UK, and therefore vice-president Johnson great suggestions. Soon after, the U.K. it does not have a constitutional provision that expels a deputy to take office directly if the president is injured or dies.

This time was never seen in British history. In the past, when the other prime ministers suffered health issues in the office, there were different problems. Here is how the three leaders in history have spent their time away from work.

Winston Churchill

Winston Churchill, who served as Prime Minister of the United States from 1941 to 1945 and from 1951 to 1955, suffered a second stroke, at the age of 79. June 1953 with his “special release,” said Andrew Roberts, the author Churchill: Traveling with Destiny (2018), presided over a two-hour cabinet meeting tomorrow. “Even though the Chief Minister spoke more than usual and (Churchill) did not speak as usual, no one realized he was having a stroke,” Roberts said.

Churchill first went to prison, Chartwell, and then to the Checkers, the prime minister’s office for two months, to recover, “Theakston said,” One week into the two-month return, he met some of the jurors. politics. Who will bring him to visit, ”he said.

At the time, Anthony Eden — Churchill’s successor waiting — was wrong for Kevin Ruane, Professor of Modern History at the University of Canterbury Christchurch UK, and he was also ill after suffering a series of closed-door jobs at April. “He has no power to take control of what has been a constitutional crisis,” he said. As a result, he fell for the time — Exchequer Councilman Richard Austen Butler led the council until mid-August when Churchill resigned.

Winston Churchill (1874 – 1965) addressing the conservative feminist conference on 27 May 1954.

Keystone / Getty photos

In July and August, Churchill “concentrated solely on some government business” and there were numerous figures that read C.S.’s books. Forester and early delivery, Theakston said. The prime minister began to pay close attention to government documents as he recovered, he added.

Roberts said Churchill often works out of bed and this is not seen as unusual. During his rule in World War II, Churchill would serve in bed until lunch, Roberts said, adding: “It was never expected that he would get closer to the best of times. People didn’t expect to see him much. ”

Behind the scenes, the three daily tasks of public service are filled by more than three of Churchill’s close friends. “They often send letters in the name of the prime minister, when Churchill probably doesn’t even see the details. They know his thoughts very well,” Theakston said.

The biggest difference between then and now is “it’s all a secret,” Theakston said. Nobody knows about the bug, except for Queen Elizabeth and some of the Council of Ministers. Roberts said “at the end of the season” it is possible to expose it, by saying that “Churchill is a great friend of the press” who believe it has not been publicized.

In October 1953, Churchill returned to work full-time. But the prime minister, who is almost 80 years old, is deaf and will place a “big hearing aid” in the middle of the Senate table, in his ear, for everyone to hear, Roberts said. After leaving office in April 1955, Churchill began suffering from depression that eventually led to his death in January 1965.

Anthony Eden

Churchill’s successor Anthony Eden has suffered a number of long-term health problems, including discomfort, jaundice and the presence of gallstones, and resigned two years into his rule in January 1957, after his doctors complained. warn him that his life is in danger if he continues to work. It descended from the Suez Canal, set up by Egyptian President Abdul Nasser in July 1956, and then owned by the Suez Canal, owned by the French and English monarchs.

Out of fear of a new Arab alliance, Eden interrupted imports to Europe and entered into an agreement with France and Israel to restore waterways through what the U.K. government did. today she calls it a “bad invasion.” He pulled the curtain down and Eden was forced into a humiliating humiliation.

British Prime Minister Sir Anthony Eden in a car crash leaves office at 10 Downing Street in Buckingham Palace, London, January 9, 1957.

John Franks – Keystone / Getty Images

Theakston said “The Suez crisis has caused a lot of problems in Eden that are re-infected and then the drugs are used to treat the disease,” Theakston said.

In November 1956, Eden went to Jamaica for three weeks to recover, at which time Secretary-Butler and Exchequer president Harold Macmillan led the charge on government matters, Theakston said.

There seems to be a hidden “rivalry and rivalry” between Butler and Macmillan, Theakston said. When Religion resigned in January 1957, it seemed Macmillan was finally successful when he was quickly appointed by the Queen. Roberts said his “number one mission” was to “fix the damage the Suez crisis had with the United States.” As Macmillan has “good relations during the war” with the then-U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower, and knew him “very well,” Roberts said, began to re-establish a special relationship between Britain and the United States.

Margaret Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher was in total health when she was Prime Minister from May 1979 to November 1990, and she survived four hours a day. However, in August 1983, Thatcher, aged 57, suffered an injury to her right eye, requiring her to undergo an eye treatment and spend three days in the hospital.

William Whitelaw, who was then the Conservative Party’s vice president, stood up if he needed to take over the day-to-day operations, but a spokesman for that time emphasized that Thatcher was on the lookout and would keep in touch. According to the description of Thatcher’s chief economic adviser, Alan Walters, in 1983, she quit working until night after work. But as the council returned for the summer holiday, her work began to get easier.

In 1986, Thatcher returned to the hospital for two days for surgery on her arm after suffering from Dupuytren’s contract, a condition that causes one of her fingers to go up to her palm. “She can’t use her right arm because she is bound at some point when she comes out,” said Kevin Theakston, professor of British government at the University of Leeds in the U.K.

Thatcher’s advisers draw boxes near the options on her membership and she uses her left hand to place the box next to the recommendation. Theakston said before her work “Thatcher will line up, write proverbs, and comment on the side. She has always been diligent in expressing herself on paper. ”

