History’s Ulysses S. Grant Miniseries Trailer & Premiere Date Introduced

History’s Ulysses S. Grant Miniseries Trailer & Premiere Day Launched

Heritage has unveiled the official Grant trailer for their approaching 3-night time miniseries party chronicling the lifetime of Ulysses S. Grant and executive made by Leonardo DiCaprio. Premiering on Monday, May well 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, you can examine out the trailer now below!

Grant tells the remarkable and quintessentially American story of a humble male who overcomes outstanding hurdles, rises to the highest ranks of ability, and will save the country not as soon as, but 2 times. With a seamless mix of remarkable scenes, pro commentary and superbly enhanced archival imagery, this sequence uncovers the true legacy of the unlikely hero who led the country through its greatest test: The Civil War and Reconstruction – the herculean undertaking to reconcile the North and the South. One of the most brave and unforeseen initiatives of Grant’s presidency was guarding the appropriate to vote for the four million freed slaves in the deal with of violent and popular resistance.

Grant options on-digital camera interviews with top professionals in the industry which includes Ron Chernow, retired United States Military Normal and previous Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director David Petraeus, acclaimed writer and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, professor of English at West Point Elizabeth Samet and CEO of the American Civil War Museum in Richmond, VA Christy Coleman to identify a couple.

Grant is published by Pulitzer Prize winner Ron Chernow and developed by RadicalMedia and Lionsgate Television. Appian Way’s Jennifer Davisson and DiCaprio provide as executive producers.