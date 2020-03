LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C., – Troopers are exploring for a driver concerned in a hit and operate Wednesday in Lexington County.

Freeway Patrol claims it happened about 2 a.m., on Gator Highway in the vicinity of South Carolina 302.

According to authorities, the car or truck included is perhaps a white sedan.

They say the pedestrian is suffering from serious accidents.

If you have any data, phone CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-Criminal offense SC.