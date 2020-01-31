Hitachi Net Profit Declines 33% From April to December Due to Weak Foreign Sales

Hitachi Ltd. announced on Friday that its April to December net income decreased 33.3 percent year-over-year to 55.15 billion yen ($ 505 million), reflecting declining sales in China and other Asian countries.

The manufacturer of industrial machinery and electronic equipment also announced that operating profit on sales of 6.34 trillion yen decreased 6.5 percent to 445.63 billion yen.

For Hitachi, Asia is the largest market outside of Japan. 21 percent of total sales are generated in Asia, around half of them in China. In the second largest economy in the world, sales fell 10 percent to ¥ 707.9 billion in the reporting period.

CFO Mitsuaki Nishiyama said at a press conference that the outbreak of the new corona virus in China had “made it even more difficult” to give an outlook on the global economy.

“We need to closely monitor the situation, such as the extent of the virus’s spread and its impact on global supply chains. In any case, we cannot expect a major macroeconomic recovery, ”he said.

According to Hitachi, declining sales in the energy and automotive sectors could not offset the increase in sales of information technology services and industrial equipment such as air conditioning.

Hitachi maintained its net earnings forecast for the full year to March at ¥ 170 billion after a one-time expense of ¥ 378 billion resulting from a settlement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. The joint venture involved in losses resulting from a thermal power generation project in South Africa.

The company lowered its operating profit forecast from ¥ 685 billion to ¥ 669 billion, but maintained its sales outlook at ¥ 8.70 trillion.