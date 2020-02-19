[hitch-a-ride-on-the-enjoy-trolley!]

Two stages underground 13th and Industry Street in Middle Town Philadelphia, trolleys speed by each and every handful of minutes.

It is challenging to distinguish a person from the other till you see Gary Mason’s trolley.

Look at: Developing a better neighborhood, a single lower at a time

In the spirit of “Brotherly Appreciate” and Valentine’s Day, Mason tricked out his trolley with hearts, lights, and flowers galore.



Enjoy: Additional Philadelphia Localish videos

It’s a thing he’s accomplished given that 1993, but his display screen has developed greatly considering the fact that then.

The rose-tinted ambiance is blended with a nostalgic blend of oldies and love songs that Mason shuffles by on his iPod Nano. Morning commuters can glimpse for Mason’s sweet journey around Valentine’s Working day, but he also decorates it for Halloween and Christmas.