Hitman for drug lord Escobar dies in Colombia | world

In this file, recorded on December 2, 2015, Jhon Jairo Velasquez, aka “Popeye”, visits the tomb of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar at the Montesacro cemetery in Medellin. – AFP picture

BOGOTA, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Pablo Escobar’s most notorious killer, known by the nickname Popeye, died today at the age of 57 after a life full of crimes he had celebrated on YouTube, the Colombian prison authorities said.

Jhon Jairo Velasquez had boasted of killing hundreds of people for his “boss” Escobar, the notorious drug lord who was killed on the run by the Colombian police in 1993 to avoid extradition to the United States.

Velasquez died at the National Cancer Institute in Bogota, where he has been treated for stomach cancer since December 31.

He spent 23 years in prison after surrendering to law enforcement in 1992, but was arrested again in May 2018 for being charged with the “crime and extortion conspiracy”.

Velasquez had been a close partner of Escobar when he ran a drug empire from Medellin that exported thousands of tons of cocaine to the United States. He was one of the richest men who were alive in the 1980s and 90s.

Escobar responded to its extradition efforts with car bombs, kidnappings and attacks against political leaders, journalists and judges.

The Colombian police shot Escobar on December 2, 1993 in his hometown of Medellin.

In an interview with AFP in 2015, Velasquez said that at Escobar’s behest, “at least 250, maybe 300” were killed.

Velasquez made a name for himself in prison for his eloquence and the stories he told about his life as a criminal.

When he was released from prison, he launched his own YouTube channel called “Repentant,” which had over a million subscribers.

He was arrested again in 2018 on charges of extortion and detained at a party hosted by Colombia’s chief drug investigator. – AFP