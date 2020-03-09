HIV drugs were only used to treat COIVD-19

Spanish health services have been supported by more than 1,000 cases of the new coronavirus strain, COVID-19. (STRINGER / AFP via Getty Images)

As the mortality rate of the coronavirus continues, the Spanish herbicidal drug was successfully used to treat a person with COVID-19, giving health professionals “hope”.

Scientists around the world have been seeking to develop a vaccine for the virus that originates in the Wuhan province of China. As of Monday, more than 110,000 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and nearly 4,000 people have died.

However, to transfer tumors through Seville in southern Spain, the patient was treated with lopinavir / ritonavir, a proteinase inhibitor, according to El País.

‘The results we have so far using this drug to cure coronavirus give us hope.’

“It is an experiment in this drug that has yielded good results with other viruses,” says Albert Bosch, president of the Spanish Virology Society.

“One of the best things about it is that they have already been approved for use, so they are skeptical of their safety.”

It comes at the back of Chinese health officials who called the drug a part of its rapid-response methods of vaccination.

The drug is marketed under the name of AbbVie’s Kaletra and attacks the enzymes in the body that HIV and coronavirus use.

According to the medical journal The Lancet, the combination of lopinavir-ritonavir has had positive results for two similar viruses – the spread of SARS in 2003 and the Middle East respiratory infections in 2012.

Spanish authorities have tried to have COVID-19. (LLUIS GENE / AFP via Getty Pictures)

The patient, Miguel Ángel Benítez, 63, received a dose of the drug infused with interferon beta, a protein that signals the cells to become infected and increases viral resistance.

“What we have here for using this drug for the treatment of coronavirus gives us hope,” said Santiago Moreno, chief infectious disease specialist at Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid.

Health officials have determined that success in litigation will not mean “healing”, and that the training will be continued by professionals.

The new pathogen was first released in December 2019 and was followed in the Wuhan marine and livestock market.

COVID-19 spread rapidly across China to France, Germany, Japan, US, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, UAE, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Canada and Nepal.