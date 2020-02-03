Hobble on the last mile of B2B demand generation

Your demand generation machine is set up and ready for use. You have invested in many beautiful Martech products: your marketing automation platform communicates with your CRM and your targeted advertising. They broadcast DMs, hold events, and start social media programs.

Now you can sit back and wait for your multidisciplinary crack team to continue the flood of leads to opportunities.

Wait. What do you say? You don’t have a dedicated, versatile team? Do you rely on a separate team of telemarketing employees or business development representatives to do everything?

The lonely movie star

Imagine a film set in which the main character is to write the script, direct the recordings and operate the camera. This is what we want our sales people to do when they have to do the last mile of generating demand on their own.

By investing heavily in business to generate leads and then shortening the follow-up, they risk growing their business with the skills of an isolated team working from a call guide.

In praise of the managing director of ‘Inside Sales’

I’m not here to belittle sales and marketing people on the phone. This is one of the most difficult tasks in the B2B area. However, we ask these frontline marketers not only to distinguish themselves in their work, but also in about five others: data, planning, creative, digital and project management. In my experience, even Superstar salespeople cannot effectively control the entire process themselves.

Play with your strengths

An example. When calling a potential customer over the phone, one of our sales specialists got a glimpse of what they think may be more relevant to the sector they’re targeting. If this person were to work alone, the demands on their time would mean that the story would likely end there.

As it was, she mentioned it to the planner who works next to her. He looked for similarities in the industry and refined the insight into a messaging hook. He spoke to the team’s dedicated writer, who drafted a blog. The Account Director gave the VP of Sales of the customer who loved it the blog overview. The final blog was written and published by our social media manager on the LinkedIn profile of VP of Sales. The sales specialist could refer to the specific point of view in her subsequent calls and refer people to the blog to support their conversations and generate more reviews.

One for all and all for one

If your facility currently consists of an insider sales team operating in isolation, I urge you to set up your own support squad to maximize your upfront investment. In the meantime, you can make three changes at short notice:

Assign someone on your marketing team to review qualitative conversation notes. This person can pick up insights and trends that can help refine messaging and approach

Ask your sales team colleagues for feedback on recent meetings with potential customers. Ask why the sale was successful or not and the progress of the contract. These insights are valuable for the future approach of your sales team

Implement daily team huddles with your sales specialist and any other member of your marketing team who could assist this person, for example, by providing intent dates and trends from the campaign report data to better focus activities

We know that B2B has an efficiency gap. Marketers can generate leads and engagement, but it’s much more difficult to translate this into long-term business growth. Demand generation is a marathon and not a sprint. Make sure you don’t lose on the last mile.

Brian Caulfield, director of demand generation, The Marketing Practice

// Presented in this article

The marketing practice

No MMSs or leads or conversions. We are measured by our ability to generate income today and grow sustainably over the long term. That’s what matters.

Find out more