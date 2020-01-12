Hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick apologizes for “inappropriate comments” about his employees

Loading...

Hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick apologized on Twitter on Saturday after NBC Sports suspended him indefinitely for inappropriate comments about his employees.

Roenick appeared on the Barstool Sports podcast “Spittin’ Chiclets “in December, where he and the hosts had a casual chat about Roenick’s co-workers Kathryn Tappen and Patrick Sharp. During the conversation, he assumed that he would have a threesome with his wife and Tappen, slept with Sharp, and commented on the looks of his two colleagues and said Sharp was “beautiful” and Tappen was a “bomb blonde”.

Roenick also joked at Anson Carter’s expense, saying that neither he nor Carter get the attention Sharp gets.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to NBC Sports, Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter for some insensitive comments that I recently made on a podcast. I never wanted to offend anyone, and I have definitely gone too far, and I deeply regret it, ”said Roenick in a 44-second video he posted on his Twitter account. “I called everyone involved and I am so grateful that they apologized lovingly and graciously, including my family and friends.”

Roenick said he always tries to act and entertain professionally, but he understands that he has gone too far.

“In the future I will ensure that I keep an eye on the feelings of the people, the sensitivity of my employees and of you all, my loving fans. I hope to see you on the air soon. I hope you can accept my apologies “, he said.

A spokesman for NBC Sports said the network was aware of Roenick’s testimony and was “happy that Jeremy had formally apologized.”

“He remains suspended indefinitely,” said the spokesman.

Roenick played 20 seasons for five NHL teams. He retired in 2009. In 2010, he was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame, according to the Hall of Fame website.

In 2010 he moved to NBC Sports. Roenick is a studio analyst for NBC Sports Group’s NHL coverage of NHL Live and NHL Overtime, as well as NBCSN’s pre and post-show.

According to his biography, Roenick has worked for the last three Olympic Winter Games as an analyst for the Olympic ice hockey studio for men and women.